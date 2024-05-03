"Badi jaldi aaya practice karne" - Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill engage in a heartfelt interaction ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match

The clip of Virat Kohli having a candid chat with Shubman Gill during the training session went viral on social media on Friday. Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to clash with Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday (May 4) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

GT's social media account on X posted a video of two good friends sharing a laugh or two in the dressing room. Here's what Kohli said to Gill during an interaction:

"Badi jaldi aaya practice karne [You came early to practice today]."

Both batters have had an impressive IPL 2024 season with the bat. Kohli sits at the second position with 500 runs in 10 innings at a prolific average of 71.43. On the other hand, Gill has garnered 320 runs in 10 appearances at an average of 35.56.

Ahead of this game, RCB are placed last in the points table with three victories in 10 games. They have to win all their remaining games to have an outside chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, GT is eighth with four wins in 10 games. The Titans also need to win the remaining four games to clinch a playoff spot.

Virat Kohli's RCB dominated GT in their last game

Interestingly, both teams' recent outing was against each other on Sunday (April 28) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Titans batted first and lost the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha (5) and skipper Shubman Gill (16) early.

However, Sai Sudharsan (84) continued his imperious form and joined forces with Shahrukh Khan (58) to help GT post a daunting 200 on the board.

In response, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis (24) provided a good start to the visitors by adding 40 runs for the first wicket in less than four overs. Then, the Englishman Will Jacks stunned the cricket fraternity with his sensational knock of 100* off 41 balls, comprising five fours and 10 sixes.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 70 off 44 balls, as RCB sealed the chase in just 16 overs to notch up their third victory in IPL 2024.

