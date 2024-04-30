"Ban Ekana stadium, save IPL"- Top 10 funny memes after LSG's win vs MI in a low-scoring IPL 2024 contest

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in the 48th match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday, April 30, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Courtesy of the comfortable win, LSG jumped to the third spot in the points table.

The home team captain, KL Rahul, won the toss and opted to bowl first. MI's batting unit struggled in sluggish conditions as they could reach only 144/7 in 20 overs.

After the top-order collapsed cheaply, Nehal Wadhera (46), Ishan Kishan (32), and Tim David (35*) played decent knocks to help the visiting side reach a respectable total. Mohsin Khan picked up two wickets for the Lucknow side.

In reply, Nuwan Thushara dismissed IPL debutant Arshin Kulkarni for a golden duck to give MI a good start. Marcus Stoinis and KL Rahul then stabilized the situation well with calculated aggression to give LSG a decent platform in the chase.

After putting 58 runs together, Rahul departed for 28 (22) in the eighth over. Marcus Stoinis (62) continued at the other end and notched up an enterprising half-century to take LSG near the target. MI bowlers picked up a couple of wickets in the end to make things interesting. Lucknow batter Nicholas Pooran (14*) held his composure and took his side over the line in the final over.

Fans on social media enjoyed the low-scoring IPL 2024 contest between LSG and MI on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"I think losing too many wickets in the powerplay is tough to recover from"- MI captain Hardik Pandya after dismal loss vs LSG in IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match, MI skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the loss, saying:

"Definitely, I think losing too many wickets in the powerplay is tough to recover from, we couldn't well today. Not really, you still have to see the ball and hit, wicket was good, we didn't lose any wickets in terms of hitting a shot, that's the kind of season for us so far.

"I've always believed, every time you take on the field, sometimes you are down, sometimes you are up, you always give your best, the message will be pretty clear."

On youngster Nehal Wadhera's performances, Hardik added:

"He's been fantastic, the way he batted against Rajasthan and today as well. Not this year alone, last year as well, it's just the team combination, he didn't get the opportunities, looking at his talent, we will see him more in IPL and probably for India too in the future."

CSK and PBKS will square off in the next match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday (May 1) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

