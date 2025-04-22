Bandaged Rishabh Pant flips toss coin in unexpected manner, engages in fun banter with Axar Patel ahead of LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant engaged in a fun banter with Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel at the toss in their IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 22. The wicketkeeper-batter threw the coin with full energy in a strange way before it went in favor of the visitors.

Axar chose to bowl first, calling, “Batting, batting,” before Pant replied, “Bowling, bowling,” before the duo burst into laughter. The duo had spent a long time playing together for the Delhi-based franchise before LSG bought Pant at a whopping INR 27 crore, making him the costliest player of all time, at the mega auction last year.

Notably, Axar Patel had opted to bowl when the two teams last met in match 4 of IPL 2025. DC beat LSG by one wicket in a last-over thriller. They chased down 210, thanks to a fighting knock from Ashutosh Sharma, who smashed an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls.

DC elect to bowl against LSG in IPL 2025 clash

DC captain Axar Patel elected to bowl against LSG, citing dew as their primary concern in their IPL 2025 match. He said at the toss (via Cricbuzz):

“We'll bowl. Red soil wicket and there was dew in the last game as well. If we bowl well, we can restrict them.”

The Capitals made a solitary change as Dushmantha Chameera replaced Mohit Sharma in their playing XI.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant gave an update about his bandaged hand, saying:

"Hand is okay."

The hosts fielded an unchanged side after they beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by two runs in a last-ball thriller. The Super Giants are fifth with five victories in eight games.

On the other hand, DC are second in the points table with five wins in seven games. However, they lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets in their previous game in Ahmedabad.

