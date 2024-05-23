"Bank balance thik hai, cheque pohoch jaaega time pe"- Former Indian cricketer tears into Glenn Maxwell after RCB's loss in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary criticized Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's mindset in the IPL after a horrific 2024 edition. Maxwell was dismissed for a golden duck against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the Eliminator on Wednesday, May 23.

Tiwary shed light on how RCB had just lost the wicket of Cameron Green and needed Maxwell to use his experience and form a partnership. Instead, Maxwell tried to hit the first ball out of the park and was caught at long on.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the game, Manoj Tiwary slammed Glenn Maxwell for his lack of commitment in the IPL and feels the Australian all-rounder is just not serious enough. He said:

"You have so much experience in international cricket... when you play for Australia, you perform so good. But as soon as you come to IPL, I don't know what happens to him. It seems he has no interest. He doesn't care if he get out. Bank balance thik hai, cheque pohoch jaaega time pe (his bank balance is fine, the cheque will reach him on time). He will do get-togethers in night, have a laugh and gets photos clicked."

Maxwell managed to score just 52 runs in 10 innings in IPL 2024 at an appalling average of 5.78. The jury is still out on whether the Royal Challengers should retain him ahead of the possible IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Manoj Tiwary on RCB's performances

Despite winning their final six league games in a row and making it to the playoffs, the Royal Challengers were outplayed by the Royals across all departments in the Eliminator. Manoj Tiwary gave his blunt opinion on how RCB aren't solving their problems to win that elusive maiden IPL title.

On this, Tiwary stated:

"What's the end result? You play to win. When Bengaluru weren't performing good, we were sitting right here and analysing why they weren't performing. At the end of the day, they might be happy that they won six back to back matches to qualify, but the end result is the trophy, which isn't there. So, the problem is there."

RCB did have some sensational performances from the likes of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Will Jacks and Cameron Green and their bowling fired collectively in the second half of their season. This gives them several retention options as the Mega Auction dynamics are still not clear.

