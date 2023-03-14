"Batting like they did in IPL 2014"- Twitter reacts as Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir turn back the clock with 159-run stand in Legends League

Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa stitched up one of their best partnerships in T20 cricket on Tuesday (March 14) while playing for India Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket Masters 2023. The two Indian openers added 159 runs off just 12.3 overs, helping the Maharajas thrash the Asia Lions by 10 wickets.

India Maharajas captain Gambhir won the toss and elected to bowl first at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Asia Lions reached 157/5 in their 20 overs, riding on Upul Tharanga's half-century. Suresh Raina scalped two wickets for India Maharajas.

In reply, India Maharajas started cautiously in the first over against Sohail Tanvir, but after that over, Uthappa and Gambhir launched an all-out assault. Uthappa raced to 88 runs off 39 deliveries, while Gambhir finished with 61 runs from 36 balls as India Maharajas recorded a big win.

The batting performances of Uthappa and Gambhir reminded cricket fans of their Kolkata Knight Riders days from IPL 2014. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions to their partnership:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Captain Gautam Gambhir leading from the front - his 3rd consecutive fifty in the Legends League Cricket.



KnightRidersXtra @KRxtra 𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞.



KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ @KKRSince2011



Rokte Amar KKR 🟣🟡 @Rokte_Amarr_KKR



The best opening pair of KKR!

Then - Now - Forever!



159 run partnership between these two former



Robbie : 88* (39) GG : 61* (36)



Saurabh Srivastava @Saurv99



Indian Maharajas gun down the 158-run target in just 12.3 overs against a bowling line-up that had



कट्टर कोहली- रैना भक्त @im_abhishek73

What a Chase !



Gambhir remained unbeaten on 61 & Uthappa remained unbeaten on 88!

Raina's magic wid the ball..



#LegendsLeagueCricket

#LLCT20

Subham. @subhsays

Nilesh G @oye_nilesh



Mohd Hafeez to Robin Uthappa: 6 6 6 4



Just getting India vs Pakistan 2007 T20 WC vibes!



#LegendsLeagueCricket

#LLCT20

Nilesh G @oye_nilesh



KKR Fans will feel me 🫰



We're only gettin' older, baby

And I've been thinkin' about it lately

Does it ever drive you crazy

Just how fast the night changes!



#LLCT20

#LegendsLeagueCricket

Robin Uthappa made my life much easier: Gautam Gambhir comments on their 159-run partnership

India Maharajas captain Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on his batting partner Robin Uthappa after their brilliant batting against the Asia Lions. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gambhir said:

"Robin made my life much easier, the way he started and the way he was middling the ball, took a lot of pressure off me. We were in the position to win the last two games as well, we could have won both the games. Obviously, when you win your first game it is more satisfying."

Uthappa and Gambhir will be in action tomorrow evening when India Maharajas take on defending champions World Giants. It will be interesting to see if the duo can produce another match-winning performance.

