"Batting like they did in IPL 2014"- Twitter reacts as Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir turn back the clock with 159-run stand in Legends League

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Mar 14, 2023 23:36 IST
Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa helped India Maharajas win (Image: Twitter)
Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa stitched up one of their best partnerships in T20 cricket on Tuesday (March 14) while playing for India Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket Masters 2023. The two Indian openers added 159 runs off just 12.3 overs, helping the Maharajas thrash the Asia Lions by 10 wickets.

India Maharajas captain Gambhir won the toss and elected to bowl first at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Asia Lions reached 157/5 in their 20 overs, riding on Upul Tharanga's half-century. Suresh Raina scalped two wickets for India Maharajas.

In reply, India Maharajas started cautiously in the first over against Sohail Tanvir, but after that over, Uthappa and Gambhir launched an all-out assault. Uthappa raced to 88 runs off 39 deliveries, while Gambhir finished with 61 runs from 36 balls as India Maharajas recorded a big win.

The batting performances of Uthappa and Gambhir reminded cricket fans of their Kolkata Knight Riders days from IPL 2014. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions to their partnership:

Captain Gautam Gambhir leading from the front - his 3rd consecutive fifty in the Legends League Cricket.61* in just 36 balls with 12 fours, Robin Uthappa played a magnificent hand for his 88* in just 39 balls. https://t.co/wosv0wEaQ6
𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞.Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir are turning back the clock at the LLC Masters 2023. https://t.co/uBieQ0Qvgn
Gambhir Uthappa at the Top- Guaranteed Success 🔥110/0 in 9 Overs https://t.co/IBWMBZiw99
Gautam Gambhir - Robin Uthappa reminds us of old #KKR Days! 💜The best opening pair of KKR!Then - Now - Forever!159 run partnership between these two former #Knights and match winning knocks from both of them. 🤝💜Robbie : 88* (39) GG : 61* (36) #LegendsLeagueCricket https://t.co/mo1Q7ljR2q
Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir turning back the clock and batting like they did in IPL 2014💯Indian Maharajas gun down the 158-run target in just 12.3 overs against a bowling line-up that had #MohammadAmir (just played in PSL)#LegendsLeagueCricket https://t.co/P47fjyOAnQ
Very good batting by Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa#gautamgambhir #LLCT20 https://t.co/qHaJoKUNzB
India Maharajas beat Asia Lions by 10 wickets!What a Chase ! 🔥Gambhir remained unbeaten on 61 & Uthappa remained unbeaten on 88!Raina's magic wid the ball..#LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #ALvIM
Gambhir uthappa bond reminding me of old KKR days.#LegendsLeagueCricket https://t.co/XhTB1q6BV7
Sohail Tanvir to Gautam Gambhir : 4 4 4Mohd Hafeez to Robin Uthappa: 6 6 6 4Just getting India vs Pakistan 2007 T20 WC vibes! #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #ALvIM https://t.co/MbQ6POkKtH
Nostalgia is watching Gautam Gambhir & Robin Uthappa bat together in LLC!KKR Fans will feel me 🫰We're only gettin' older, babyAnd I've been thinkin' about it latelyDoes it ever drive you crazyJust how fast the night changes!#LLCT20#LegendsLeagueCricket@KKRiders https://t.co/vMQzG6pMfM
Double the fun, double the runs - @GautamGambhir and @robbieuthappa show us how it's [email protected]#LegendsLeagueCricket #SkyexchnetLLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain #ALvsIM https://t.co/VTRE2CKb7D
Finally! The moment, the return, the rise of the Maharajas! 👑💥India Maharajas won by 10 wickets in an exciting Match Day 4 of the season! 🎊@VisitQatar #LegendsLeagueCricket #SkyexchnetLLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain https://t.co/pWyRxxtTxa

Robin Uthappa made my life much easier: Gautam Gambhir comments on their 159-run partnership

India Maharajas captain Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on his batting partner Robin Uthappa after their brilliant batting against the Asia Lions. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gambhir said:

"Robin made my life much easier, the way he started and the way he was middling the ball, took a lot of pressure off me. We were in the position to win the last two games as well, we could have won both the games. Obviously, when you win your first game it is more satisfying."

Uthappa and Gambhir will be in action tomorrow evening when India Maharajas take on defending champions World Giants. It will be interesting to see if the duo can produce another match-winning performance.

