"BCCI should ask him" - Harbhajan Singh's massive statement on IPL 2025 coach to work with Team India

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh is mighty impressed by Ashish Nehra's stint as Gujarat Titans (GT) head coach. He opined that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should approach the ex-pacer for a coaching role with Team India.

Nehra has been the GT head coach since the team's inaugural season in 2022. The Gujarat-based side clinched the IPL title in their maiden year and finished runners-up in the subsequent edition.

GT have performed admirably in the ongoing IPL 2025 and are currently placed at the top of the points table with six wins from eight games.

Harbhajan suggested that while Nehra is the best candidate to coach India, he might decline the offer because of the Indian team's hectic schedule. Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Harbhajan Turbanator Singh', the cricketer turned commentator said (from 1:03):

"I think there is no better coach than him for the Indian team in the present scenario. He is a very great coach. BCCI should ask him wether he wants to work with the Indian team or not. I don't think he will agree because he won't be able to give that much time. But there it no better option than him."

It is worth mentioning that Nehra became the first Indian head coach to win the IPL when GT won in 2022. Apart from his tenure with GT, his coaching resume also includes a stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as their bowling coach.

"From the day he joined, he has breathed life into this team" - Harbhajan Singh on Ashish Nehra's role in GT's success

Harbhajan Singh emphasized that Ashish Nehra has played a pivotal role in GT's success. He pointed out how the cricketer-turned-coach's mindset has turned the team into a formidable unit.

The 44-year-old said in the same video (from 0:28):

"Well done, Ashish Nehra. From the day he joined, he has breathed life into this team. Every year this team comes prepared. People say that a left-arm spinner can't bowl to left-handed batters, or that an off-spinner can't bowl to right-handed batters, but Ashish Nehra's bowlers have done it all. It is about the mindset, and this is what Ashish Nehra brings."

Shubman Gill-led GT will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday, April 28.

