"BCCI fined Abhishek Sharma & Travis Head 50% match fees for ending match an hour early"- Top 10 funny memes as SRH beat LSG by 10 wickets in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) comprehensively by 10 wickets in the 57th match of IPL 2024. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the clash on Wednesday, May 8. Courtesy of the victory, SRH improved their net-run rate and moved to third position in the points table.

After opting to bat first, LSG managed to score 165/4 in 20 overs. They got off to a poor start and were reeling at 66/4 in 11.2 overs. Ayush Badoni (55*) and Nicholas Pooran (48*) then played magnificent knocks to help the Super Giants to a respectable total. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stole the show with the ball, bowling a wonderful spell of 4-0-12-1.

There was no contest in the second innings as SRH openers bulldozed their way to 167/0 in just 9.4 overs. Travis Head (89*) and Abhishek Sharma (75*) competed between themselves in hitting boundaries as they smashed the LSG bowlers all around the park with absolute disdain.

Fans on social media enjoyed the lop-sided IPL 2024 match between SRH and LSG on Wednesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"I'm lost for words"- LSG captain KL Rahul after thumping loss against SRH in IPL 2024 contest

After the conclusion of the match, LSG skipper KL Rahul reflected on the dismal loss, saying:

"I'm lost for words. We've watched that kind of batting on TV while they batted for a few games. But this was unbelievable. I have no words to describe how they were hitting the ball. Kudos to the skill level and I'm sure all of them have worked really, really hard with their six-hitting ability and you can see that."

Rahul continued:

"They didn't even give a chance to see what the wicket was playing like in the second innings. I think the pitch didn't change too much. When you have two batters coming in with that kind of mindset and freedom and they tee off from ball one, it's very hard to stop them. The only way to stop them was to get wickets in the powerplay but if you don't, it's very hard."

PBKS will square off against RCB in the next match of IPL 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 9.

