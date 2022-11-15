BCCI keen on bringing MS Dhoni on board to instill fearless brand of cricket in Team India's T20I side - Reports 

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering roping in Mahendra Singh Dhoni in some capacity with the Indian T20I squad. According to a report by Telegraph India, the intention of bringing the former skipper on board is to introduce a fearless brand of cricket, especially in high-profile ICC events.

Team India have been accused of playing timid cricket across their last two T20 World Cups. While the side embraced a more positive approach in the formative months of the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid regime, it faded under the pressure of the big stage in Australia.

The Men in Blue were only able to surpass the 40-run mark in the powerplay once in the entire tournament. The problem began at the top itself, with Rohit struggling to find any sort of rhythm.

Following yet another heart-wrenching exit from an ICC event, the BCCI is prioritizing a revamp in the T20I side and hopes Dhoni will be at the helm in terms of instilling and maintaining a fearless approach. A recent report from the Telegraph India mentions:

"There has been talk in the BCCI about including a Mahendra Singh Dhoni in some capacity with the T20 side to bring in the expert skill for that fearless brand of cricket in ICC tournaments."

The T20 and ODI World Cup-winning captain was appointed as the mentor of the Indian squad during the T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The side's campaign was quashed right from the word go following defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in the opening set of matches.

"Managing three formats is proving to be too demanding for head coach Rahul Dravid; MS Dhoni to retire after IPL 2023" - Reports

Dravid was appointed as Team India's head coach last year after Ravi Shastri's exit. His first year in charge has been a relatively successful one but has been marred by India's tame exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The possibility of appointing different coaches for different formats has been explored. England, who have employed this approach since the sacking of Chris Silverwood, have found tremendous success.

The Test team is flourishing under Brendon McCullum's supervision while the white-ball side also continues to grow from strength to strength under Jos Buttler's captaincy.

The report also goes on to mention that the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to be Dhoni's last assignment, following which he could join the coaching staff in some capacity or other to navigate the transition phase. The report added:

"Dhoni is expected to retire from the game after next year’s IPL and the BCCI is keen to use his experience and technical acumen in the right manner. The former captain could be asked to work with a specialised set of players since managing three formats is proving to be too demanding for head coach Rahul Dravid."

India will next play New Zealand in three T20Is and as many ODIs, with the first T20I scheduled to take place at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday, November 18.

Is MS Dhoni the right candidate to instill a fearless brand of cricket into the T20 side? Let us know what you think.

