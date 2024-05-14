BCCI keen on roping Stephen Fleming as next Team India head coach - Reports 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly interested in appointing former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming as Team India's next head coach. The cricket board is inviting applications for the next couple of weeks for Rahul Dravid's successor for the role.

Fleming is currently involved with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise do not wish to part ways as of yet. If the former Kiwi opener does end up being Team India's head coach, then he will not be allowed to be associated with CSK or any other IPL franchise. It is also to be noted that the contract for the next head coach, as per the job requirements mentioned by BCCI in their release, will be up to December 31, 2027.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the BCCI views Stephen Fleming as an ideal candidate to take over from Rahul Dravid after the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. The board views Fleming's astute man-management, and his ability to consistently bring out the best in players as key factors, which tip the scales in his favor. He has produced excellent results for CSK since taking over as head coach in 2009.

The report further states that initial contact over the soon-to-be vacant job has been made with Fleming during the ongoing IPL. The biggest hindrance from Fleming's perspective will be the fact that the job will require travel for the majority of the calendar year. With Team India not keen on appointing different coaches for different formats, the former New Zealand cricketer will have to handle the entire load.

Although Fleming handles other responsibilities at the moment, his current schedule is certainly less strenuous than the relentless international calendar. He also handles the Joburg Super Kings and the Texas Super Kings in the SA20 and the Major League Cricket (MLC), respectively.

Team India's senior players prefer having Stephen Fleming on board as well

Reportedly, there is a lot of admiration internally for the work Stephen Fleming has done over the years as a coach. Some of the senior players in the Indian camp also look forward to working alongside the New Zealander as they believe he brings 'strong technical knowledge'.

The next coach of the Indian team will have a huge task on their hands, handling a transition period across formats. With several members of the side hitting ripe age, the right candidate's grooming and inclusion into the team is important in the long run.

