BCCI likely to set dates for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before IPL auction

BCCI is hoping to organize the country's national T20 championship in January next year as the season opener for the domestic circuit. The dates for the tournament will be set with the schedule of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in mind.

IPL team scouts will be on the lookout for the performances of the domestic players before the proposed mega auction. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be the only real platform for the scouts to keep an eye on local Indian talent ahead of the IPL.

A state unit official confirmed to Press Trust of India that BCCI has already approached a few state associations to see if they can create a bio-bubble environment for at least three teams. He believes it is logical that Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy happens well in ahead of the IPL.

“Yes, the IPL auctions this year will be important for at least two to three teams which is weak on India talent. For their talent scouts, IPL will be an absolute necessity. So it’s only logical that Mushtaq Ali happens before Ranji Trophy,” the official said.

The official added that at least 10 state associations will be approached by BCCI and the units will need to have at least three grounds within a convenient distance from five-star hotels.

“There are at least 10 state units that will be approached and asked if they can create a bio-secure environment. The BCCI feels that if 6 out of 10 units give a positive response, then Mushtaq Ali can be completed in a two-week window and Ranji Trophy can start.”

BCCI is likely to go ahead with the mega auction before IPL 14

According to the latest reports, the BCCI is likely to go ahead with the mega auction before the 14th edition of the IPL. However, the BCCI is yet to come up with an official confirmation on the auction.

This was initially scheduled to take place in December 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic may affect the schedule and it may get postponed to early next year.

If the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy can be completed before the auctions, it will be a good platform for both the players and the IPL talent scouts.