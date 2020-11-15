IPL 2021: 'The Sunrisers Hyderabad do not need a mega auction as much as the Chennai Super Kings' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Sunrisers Hyderabad can do without a mega auction before IPL 2021, unlike their southern neighbours, the Chennai Super Kings.

He made this observation while talking about the concerns for the Orange Army and the road ahead for them in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out that the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack is not as potent as earlier, despite T Natarajan, Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma delivering the goods for them in IPL 2020.

"Although T Natarajan bowled well, Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma also did their jobs but the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling unit is not as good as it used to be. They still have some issues with their bowling."

The renowned commentator observed that the addition of a couple of express fast bowlers would make the Sunrisers Hyderabad attack even more lethal.

"They do not have a fast bowler who bowls at a rapid pace. The bowlers they have slow down the game but I feel there is a scope there if they can get one or two rapid bowlers."

He also highlighted the need for a wily Indian spinner to assist Rashid Khan in the spin department.

"They also need an Indian spinner to support Rashid Khan. Shahbaz Nadeem tried to do the job but the top level performances were not seen consistently. That is an area of concern, both the leg-spinner and left-arm spinner take the ball away and they are not able to play Nabi."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Sunrisers Hyderabad would also be better off with some more experienced batsmen in their middle order, to ease the pressure on the established players in the top order.

"SRH went in with young players like Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad and Virat Singh in their batting and they did better than what was expected from them but they would want some more experience in the middle order."

Aakash Chopra's views on the need of a mega auction for the Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have an excellent core group of overseas players [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra opined that the Sunrisers Hyderabad could do without a mega auction as they do not need wholesale changes to their squad.

"The Sunrisers Hyderabad can manage without a mega auction. They do not need to overhaul their entire team, they do not need to release too many players or buy too many players."

The former KKR player highlighted that the David Warner-led side is well covered in the overseas players' department.

"They have Kane Williamson, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder and they are not able to play Billy Stanlake and Fabien Allen. So they have a very good overseas core."

He observed that a mega auction would help the Sunrisers Hyderabad address their Indian middle-order batting issues, which may not be possible otherwise.

"They need some help in their Indian batting. They might get more batsmen if there is a mega auction but if there is a small auction they may not get those many Indian batsmen."

The 43-year old however pointed out that the Sunrisers Hyderabad could still manage with their current middle-order batting and would not be as desperate for a mega auction as the Chennai Super Kings.

"But because they have put their money on Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad and Priyam Garg this time and shown faith in them, I feel they will still do the job. They do not need a mega auction as much as their neighbours, the Chennai Super Kings."

Aakash Chopra signed off by reiterating that the Sunrisers Hyderabad would not be that bothered if the mega auction is not held before IPL 2021.

"I feel they can manage another year without a mega auction."

There has been no decision taken yet on holding the mega auction before IPL 2021. With the BCCI looking to add another team before the next IPL, a mega auction would certainly be required if that attempt bears fruit.