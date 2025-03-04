BCCI mandates players to travel by team bus; family not allowed in dressing room for IPL 2025: Reports

As per Cricbuzz, BCCI has brought a new regulation regarding the players and their families for the upcoming IPL 2025. The board has reportedly instructed players to travel by the team bus for practice, a rule which was brought recently for the Indian team as well.

Notably, the team managers' meeting was held on February 18, through a Zoom call. After the meeting, an official mail was sent to all the franchises regarding the players' requirement to use the team bus.

"Players to use the team bus while coming for practice. Teams may travel in two batches (sic)," the new BCCI rule reads, as per Cricbuzz.

The families now need to follow the rule around Minimum Standards for Players and Match Officials Areas (PMOA) before and during the game. Notably, the PMOA area covers dressing room, TV/Third umpire area, match referee's room, dugouts, Players’ and match officials’ dining areas, etc.

The family members of players and support staff are now not permitted to enter the dressing room even on non-match days. Previously, their entry was only barred for match days. Now only accredited staff are allowed to be present in the dressing room on non-match days.

Another directive states that family members and friends of players need to travel in a different vehicle and can watch the team's practice from the hospitality area.

"Player family members and may friends travel in a different vehicle and can watch team practice from the hospitality area. For extended support staff (throw down specialist/net bowlers) list need to be submitted for approval to the BCCI. Once approved, non-match day accreditations will be issued for the same," the mail states.

What are some other changes in rules for IPL 2025?

BCCI has stated that the fitness tests for players will now be out of bounds of the main square during match days in IPL 2025. Notably, the physios use the main track to test the recovery of a player from an injury/niggle before a game.

The players are now mandated to wear their respective Orange and Purple Caps at least for the first two overs and during the post-match presentation. Moreover, sleeveless jerseys will not be allowed in the presentation.

In order to communicate the rule properly, BCCI has arranged an in-person meeting with captains on March 20, at the Cricket Centre in Mumbai. The IPL 2025 kicks off on March 22, in Kolkata, and will run until May 25.

