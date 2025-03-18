BCCI sends letter to all 10 captains and team managers ahead of IPL 2025, invites them for special meeting - Reports

BCCI has sent an invitation letter to all 10 IPL team captains and managers ahead of the 2025 season's first match on March 22. The skippers and managers will have a meeting with BCCI officials at the board's headquarters on March 20, after which the captains will participate in promotional activities.

Every year, the BCCI organizes a special captain's meet before the new season begins. Generally, the meeting takes place at the venue for the first match of the tournament.

However, Cricbuzz has reported that the board has decided to host all the captains and managers at their headquarters in Mumbai this time. The meeting is expected to last for an hour, where the captains and managers will receive a briefing about the rules.

Additionally, data will also be shared about the changes made to the league. In total, it will be a four-hour programme, which also includes the sponsor activities at the Taj Hotel.

Axar Patel and Rajat Patidar will attend the captain's meet for the first time in IPL

While the pre-season captain's meet will feature familiar faces like Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Pat Cummins, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, and Ajinkya Rahane, there will be two new captains this time.

Axar Patel has received promotion from vice-captain to captain's role at the Delhi Capitals. He will be a franchise's full-time captain for the first time in his IPL career. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar will make his captaincy debut for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. Patidar will walk out for the toss alongside Rahane for the opening match of the season at the Eden Gardens.

According to reports, the BCCI is planning for a grand opening ceremony before the clash between KKR and RCB in Kolkata. Celebrities like Shreya Ghoshal, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Karan Aujla have been reportedly approached by the board to perform at the opening ceremony.

