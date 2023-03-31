"BCCI is targetting Pakistani cricketers" - Imran Khan Condemns BCCI 

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan launched a scathing attack on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for specifically targeting Pakistan cricketers. The 1992 World Cup-winning captain has called the cricketing relationship between the two countries unfortunate.

Imran called out the BCCI for not allowing Pakistani players to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking in an interview with Times Radio, The 70-year-old said:

“It is unfortunate, the relationship between Pakistan and India. There is a lot of arrogance in the way India now behaves in the cricketing world as a superpower. Because of their ability to generate a lot of funds, more than any other country, I think they almost dictate now as a sort of the arrogance of a superpower of who they should play and who they shouldn’t.”

He continued:

“I find it strange that the Indian cricket board should take it out on the Pakistan cricket players [by not allowing them to feature in the IPL] and it just reeks of arrogance."

However, Imran Khan was quick to point out the quality of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and how it has attracted foreign players and become one of the most successful franchise-based tournaments in the world.

“But Pakistan now have a very good quality super league too and foreign players come to Pakistan. I think if India doesn’t allow Pakistan players, then so be it. We have an excellent clutch of young cricketers coming up so we shouldn’t worry about it.”

It is worth mentioning that India and Pakistan have only met in multi-national and ICC tournaments since 2012.

The sides last played a bilateral series on home soil in 2012 when Pakistan toured India for an ODI and T20 series. The teams last met in a Test series in 2007 when Pakistan toured India for three games.

"PCB has officially bowed down to the BCCI" - Rashid Latif

Fans hope to see India take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup later this year.

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had given way to the BCCI by accepting an offer to host Asia Cup matches outside Pakistan.

As per reports, India had reservations about traveling to Pakistan, resulting in the president of the Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah proposing a hybrid model for the tournament. As per the proposal, the other competing teams will play their matches in Pakistan while India will play theirs in another country.

Reacting to these reports, Rashid Latif said:

"They [PCB] have bowed down officially [in front of India]. Now, they can say whatever they want in media, it doesn't matter."

However, a source from the BCCI informed the Press Trust of India (PTI) earlier in the week that the entire tournament could be shifted from Pakistan to UAE or Qatar. The BCCI source said:

"We understand that this is a kind of pressure tactic applied by PCB because of the Asia Cup issue. But let me tell you, ultimately, Asia Cup will also be played in UAE or Qatar and probably Pakistan will also have to play its matches in one of these countries."

The Asia Cup is likely to be played in September ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in October. It will feature six teams competing in the league stages, which will be followed by the semi-finals and the final.

Poll : Who will win in the Indo-Pak match of the Asia Cup 2023? India Pakistan 0 votes