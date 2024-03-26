BCCI Technology looking at unique innovation to end waist-high no-ball debacles in IPL 2024

Waist-high no-balls have been among the most challenging decisions for on-field and third umpires, leading to several controversial moments. To enhance the efficiency of the decision-making on waist-high full tosses in the ongoing IPL 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has arrived at a unique innovation.

A source close to the development confirmed the same to the Times of India, saying:

"There are people in the BCCI's team who are measuring the height of all the players in the IPL till their waist, with a measuring tape. This data will then be fed into the system used by hawk-eye operators, who sit with the third umpire (from this IPL season) to judge reviews of waist-high full tosses. This data will help in judging the waist-high full toss to a particular batsman better."

Apart from this, a new Smart Replay system has already been implemented to increase the efficiency of the decision-making process. The hawk-eye operators are seated with the TV umpire to provide real-time images that help in quicker and better analysis and interpretation to make decisions.

It was also done to eliminate the TV broadcast director acting as a mediator between the hawk-eye operators and TV umpires.

The new bouncer rule has also been implemented in IPL 2024

Apart from those mentioned above, the IPL 2024 season has also seen the introduction of the new bouncer rule.

As per the new playing conditions, a bowler can now bowl two bouncers per over instead of one, which was the case in T20s for years. The rule got tested in last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and brought tremendous balance between bat and ball.

In International cricket, two bouncers per over are allowed in Tests and ODIs, but only one in an over in T20Is. The new rule has helped the pace bowlers plan their overs better in the ongoing IPL season and remove the predictability factor that usually benefits the batters.

On-air commentators have also appreciated the two-bouncer rue in the first six games of the 2024 IPL, calling it a welcome addition. Once this rule change was announced for IPL 2024, several former pacers such as Dale Steyn, Irfan Pathan, and Laxmipathy Balaji gave their thumbs-up.