"Beat CSK dressed as Pune" - Mitchell McClenaghan roasts Scott Styris as the Kiwi duo get into banter involving Mumbai Indians

New Zealand cricketers Mitchell McClenaghan and Scott Styris have played for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Having featured for two of the most successful IPL franchises that also share a historic rivalry, the two Kiwis got involved in some banter on Twitter recently.

MI once again lost their opening game of an IPL season as the Royal Challengers Bangalore thumped them by eight wickets on Sunday, April 2. Taking things positively, McClenghan reminded Mumbai fans that the franchise had won five IPL titles and in each of them, they had lost their opening game.

Here's what he tweeted:

"Positive Note. @mipaltan have never won a championship after winning the first game. Second Positive in general. How good is it to see games being played in Home grounds! Love it @IPL is back!"

Mitchell McClenaghan @Mitch_Savage



have never won a championship after winning the first game.



Second Positive in general.



How good is it to see games being played in Home grounds! Love it Positive Note. @mipaltan have never won a championship after winning the first game.Second Positive in general.How good is it to see games being played in Home grounds! Love it @IPL is back! Positive Note.@mipaltan have never won a championship after winning the first game. Second Positive in general.How good is it to see games being played in Home grounds! Love it @IPL is back!

Styris gave a tongue-in-cheek reply to McClenaghan. He reminded the left-arm pacer how the Mumbai Indians lost their first game last season as well and finished dead-last in the standings. The former all-rounder tweeted:

"Another positive note... Mumbai has also finished last when they didn't win their first match 🙊🙊🙊"

McClenaghan didn't hold back and reminded Styris of the number of times MI beat CSK in the IPL finals. He hilariously included the Rising Pune Supergiants' defeat to Mumbai in 2017 as iconic CSK skipper MS Dhoni was a part of the losing squad.

McClenaghan tweeted:

"On another positive note - on two occasions Mumbai beat CSK in the final and on a 3rd occasion beat CSK dressed as Pune 🤣🤣🤣"

Time for Mumbai Indians to go back to the drawing board

Mumbai Indians will play their next game on Saturday, April 8. This gap could prove to be a blessing in disguise as it will give them time to reflect on the mistakes they made against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Their top order remains vulnerable just like last season. That's an area they would want to address with both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan looking out of sorts against RCB.

MI will also need to look at their bowling attack and ensure that they come back firing on all cylinders against the Chennai Super Kings in their next game.

Poll : 0 votes