"Beautyyyyy" - Bollywood actress in awe of Rohit Sharma's batting in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match

Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan seemed mighty impressed by Mumbai Indians (MI) star Rohit Sharma's batting in the IPL 2025 Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, May 30. The knockout encounter took place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.
Sharma upped the ante in the final over of the powerplay after MI elected to bat first. The veteran opener used the sweep shot multiple times against left-arm spinner Sai Kishore in the over.
The 38-year-old struck a stunning six over square leg on the third ball. He struck two fours in the same over, accumulating 14 runs off six balls. Reacting to Rohit Sharma's batting exploits, here's what Chauhan wrote on X:
"Beautyyyyy @ImRo45 #ipl #MIvsGT."
It is worth mentioning that Chauhan has been spotted cheering for MI from the stands at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on quite a few occasions. Here's a glimpse of the 'Jannat' fame actress supporting the Mumbai-based team in IPL 2025:
The ongoing encounter is of utmost importance for both sides. The winner will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.
Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow teamed up to get MI off to a flier in IPL 2025 Eliminator clash vs GT
Rohit Sharma had a new opening partner in the form of Jonny Bairstow for the crucial encounter. The two came out all guns blazing, taking the GT bowlers to the cleaners right from the word go.
Bairstow was the aggressor in the partnership initially. However, Sharma too got going and launched an onslaught against Sai Kishore to end the powerplay on a high note.
The two swashbuckling batters formed a stunning 84-run partnership off 44 deliveries. Sai Kishore broke the stand, drawing first blood for his side by removing the dangerous Bairstow in the eighth over.
The English keeper-batter missed out on a half-century, perishing after scoring 47 runs from 22 balls. He did a commendable job on his MI debut, playing an impactful knock.
