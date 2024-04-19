Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored a valuable half-century in the crucial away encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 19.

Jadeja came into bat surprisingly at No.4 after CSK lost two quick wickets inside the first over. On a slow and two-paced track, Jadeja paced his innings to perfection and reached his half-century off 34 deliveries.

Yet, the southpaw struggled to strike the massive hits in the death overs and finished unbeaten on 57 from 40 deliveries. Luckily for Jadeja, the finishing was taken care of by MS Dhoni, who smashed an unbeaten nine-ball 28 as CSK finished on a solid total of 176/6 in 20 overs.

It was Ravindra Jadeja's first half-century of the IPL 2024 season where he has thus far amassed 141 runs and dismissed just once. While his strike rate of 141 has raised concerns in a few innings, fans on Twitter were mostly impressed with Jadeja's knock against LSG. However, some felt the veteran all-rounder could have accelerated better.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Well played by our Thalapathy Jadeja," said a fan.

A couple of fans were still unimpressed by Jadeja batting higher up the order.

"Jadeja scored 50 but that's still not his batting position," tweeted a fan.

"Please don't send jadeja above the order. Please .... He is not a guy who plays 30..40 balls in T20s ... Please ...," a fan said.

A win takes CSK to the top two of the points table

Expand Tweet

CSK will look to win their fifth game of IPL 2024 against the LSG to move up to second on the points table.

Currently, on third with four wins in six outings, the defending champions will leapfrog KKR with a victory and trail only RR. It will also be a second consecutive away win for CSK should they defend this total of 176.

Meanwhile, LSG are in desperate need of a positive result, having suffered defeats in their last two matches. The KL Rahul-led outfit are fifth in the standings with three wins in six games.

The same two teams will play each other in their respective next games in Chennai on Tuesday, April 23.

As things stand, LSG are off to a terrific start at 32/0 in four overs with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock looking solid and well-set.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback