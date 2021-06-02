"Best finisher I have seen" - David Miller on MS Dhoni

South African batsman David Miller has named former Indian skipper MS Dhoni as the best finisher he has ever seen. The 39-year-old has rescued the Indian team from tough situations on a number of occasions and has played some unbelievable knocks under pressure.

David Miller, who performs a similar role for the Proteas, looks up to MS Dhoni for inspiration. What stands out for Miller the most is Dhoni's calmness under pressure and that is something he has tried to incorporate into his own game.

Answering a fan's question on Twitter, here is what David Miller had to say about MS Dhoni:

"One of my favourite cricketers.. Best finisher I’ve seen, very humble and love his calm demeanour."

One of my favourite cricketers.. Best finisher I’ve seen, very humble and love his calm demeanour https://t.co/JrCGv2HnuP — David Miller (@DavidMillerSA12) June 2, 2021

How did MS Dhoni and David Miller fare in IPL 2021?

Although just half of the IPL 2021 season has taken place so far, fans did get to see both David Miller and MS Dhoni in action. Miller proved his worth for the Rajasthan Royals, playing a match-winning knock against the Delhi Capitals.

The southpaw got his opportunity in the middle-order and showed why he is one of the most fearful strikers of the ball in T20 cricket.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, didn't have the most fluent time with the bat because of the gap after which he was playing competitive cricket. The CSK skipper often came to bat way down the order to give other in-form batters a chance to go out and express themselves.

This has always been the way Dhoni has played his cricket, putting the requirements of the team ahead of his personal goals. And that is exactly how David Miller wants to play for South Africa, now that he is a senior pro in a relatively inexperienced batting line-up.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs