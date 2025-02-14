"Best thing that’s ever happened to me"- Suryakumar Yadav shares special post for wife Devisha on Valentine's Day [Photo]

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a heart-warming message for his wife Devisha Shetty on Valentine's Day. Yadav posted a picture with his wife, along with a special caption to mark the occasion.

Suryakumar Yadav has often given the credit for his success to his wife Devisha. The couple got married back in 2016 when Yadav was nowhere near the Indian team.

Nine years later, Yadav is not just the captain of the Indian team but also a T20 World Cup-winning player. Taking to Instagram on Valentine's Day 2025, Yadav wrote:

"You’re looking at the best thing that’s ever happened to me."

Here's the post:

Fans showered love on the Indian T20I captain and his better half on Instagram. Yadav's post has already received more than 500,000 likes, and more than 1,000 fans have left comments under the picture.

Suryakumar Yadav will play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

The Men in Blue are currently busy with the ODI format. They recently whitewashed England in a three-match ODI series in the lead-up to the 2025 Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma and Co. will now head to Dubai for the ICC event, where they will play their first match against neighbours Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20.

Meanwhile, Yadav has returned to the domestic arena. He played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Haryana in Rohtak, where he scored an 86-ball 70 in the second innings to help Mumbai win by 152 runs.

Mumbai will take on Vidarbha in the second semifinal of Ranji Trophy 2024/25 from February 17, with the game scheduled to start at 9.30am IST. After the Ranji Trophy, Suryakumar will start his preparations for IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians retained him ahead of the mega auction, and Mr. 360 will be keen to justify MI's decision.

