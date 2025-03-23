"Best time to work on yourself brother"- Rishabh Pant posts heartfelt message for injured LSG pacer

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant posted a heartfelt message for injured pacer Mohsin Khan, who has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. LSG have announced a replacement for the injured pacer in bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Ad

Mohsin Khan was one of the five players retained by LSG ahead of the mega auction. The franchise had kept hold of Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi as the capped players with Mohsin and Ayush Badoni being named as the uncapped retentions. However, there were question marks over Mohsin's fitness following his return from a lengthy injury layoff.

On Sunday, March 23, Lucknow Super Giants announced that Mohsin was ruled out of the season due to a calf injury. LSG put out a post for the pacer, wishing him a speedy recovery. Under the post, Rishabh Pant, the team's skipper, commented on the post:

Ad

Trending

"Best time to work on yourself brother don’t take it as a setback. Keep your head high it’s a stepping stone if you work in the right direction and stay strong."

Here's Pant's reply:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shardul Thakur joins LSG as injury replacement for Mohsin Khan

Shardul Thakur went unsold in the IPL mega auctions held in November last year - Source: Getty

India's bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has replaced the injured Mohsin Khan in the Lucknow Super Giants squad. The 31-year-old was a part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season but was released ahead of the auction, where he went unsold.

Ad

Thakur has been signed by the Lucknow-based franchise from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) at his reserve price of ₹2 crore. The pacer has played for five IPL franchises in his career, winning the IPL title with Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and 2021.

He will be eligible for selection as LSG take on Delhi Capitals in their season opener on March 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback