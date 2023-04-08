Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 11th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 8) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It was the third loss on the trot for Delhi Capitals in the tournament.

After being asked to bat first, RR reached a daunting total of 199/4 in 20 overs. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (60) and Jos Buttler (79) laid down a solid platform for their side with a magnificent 98-run opening partnership. Shimron Hetmyer (39) provided the finishing touches with a few lusty blows in the death overs. Mukesh Kumar (2/36) was the pick of the bowlers for the Delhi Capitals.

Trent Boult stunned DC early in the chase with twin wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey in the first over, which ended as a maiden. The Capitals could never recover after that. David Warner (65 off 55 balls) waged a lone battle, but none of the other batters supported him. DC eventually reached 142/9 in 20 overs and lost the match by 57 runs.

DC skipper Warner reflected on the loss in the post-match presentation, saying:

"When you're chasing 200, you've got to start well in the power play. Unfortunately, once again we lost wickets. Can't take the credit away from how good a bowler Trent Boult is in the power play.be a challenge to come out here and chase 200 with early wickets in the power play."

He added:

"It was always going to It's just about executing your skill. If you're getting out early like that, it doesn't work. We are professional athletes - we have to go back and work it hard in the nets. Everyone is training as hard as they can but out here we are not executing it. Hopefully we can rebound from here and win at home against Mumbai."

