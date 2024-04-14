"Bhai paisa bhut lga hai karna to padega hi" - Fans praise Mitchell Starc after three-wicket outing in KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 game

Fans praised Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mitchell Starc for his sensational spell of 3/28 in four overs during his side's 2024 IPL game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 14.

The 34-year-old dismissed Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan, much to the delight of the boisterous home crowd. Before this fixture, the left-arm fast bowler had picked up just two wickets in four matches in this edition of the IPL.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first on a hot and humid Sunday afternoon in Kolkata. The flamboyant Nicholas Pooran top-scored for the visitors with 45 runs off 32 balls, which included four sixes and two fours. Captain KL Rahul (39 off 27 balls) and Ayush Badoni (29 off 27 balls) also made useful contributions with the willow.

Although the Super Giants kept losing wickets at regular intervals, they eventually managed to put up a decent total of 161 runs on the board.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc, who was subjected to criticism by pundits and fans after failing to live up to the expectations and justify his astronomical price tag in the first four matches, once again proved his worth.

Here's a look at some noteworthy reactions on X to the Australian's brilliant bowling figures of 3-28 against the Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens:

"MITCHELL STARC:- He is back. Bhai paisa bhut lga hai karna to padega hi (A lot of money has been invested, he's got to perform)," one fan wrote.

"Mitchell Starc coming back in rhythm before the world cup if you know you would know," another fan expressed.

"4 overs - 28 runs - 3 wickets by Mitchell Starc on a batting paradise Eden Garden with only 6 runs in the 20th over," a fan stated.

"Mitchell Starc rattling the Stumps. I missed it," anotherr fan wrote.

"Mitchell Starc finally stepping up for KKR, Eden Gardens erupts and Shah Rukh Khan is so hyped up," #KKRvLSG a fan described.

"A Glimpse of vintage Mitchell Starc," another fan said.

"Remember the Name, Mitchell Starc," a fan boldly proclaimed.

2024 IPL sees a new version of the Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently placed second in the 2024 IPL points table and are only behind league leaders Rajasthan Royals. Having failed to qualify for the playoffs last season after finishing seventh, the two-time IPL winners have turned their fortunes around, winning three of their four matches so far.

Next up, they will host Rajasthan Royals in a top-of-the-table clash at the iconic Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 16. The Sanju Samson-led franchise defeated the Punjab Kings by three wickets at Mullanpur in their previous fixture on Saturday, April 13.