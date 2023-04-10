"Bharosa rakhiye, purane khiladi hai" - Top 10 funny memes as RCB reach 212/2 vs LSG in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have managed to score 212/2 in the first innings of the 15th IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 10, Monday, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Lucknow captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first on a great batting surface. Virat Kohli (61 off 44 balls) hit a flurry of boundaries against Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, and Mark Wood to give a good start to his team in the powerplay.

The stalwart looked to be in a nice rhythm as hit some elegant strokes to entertain the audience. Kohli brought up his half-century in the ninth over and continued his run-scoring form this season. It was his second fifty from three matches in IPL 2023.

Spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya bowled well after the powerplay ended and managed to put a lid on RCB's brisk scoring rate, which eventually led to Virat Kohli's departure. He tried to hit big against Amit Mishra in the 12th over, but the ball landed safely in the fielder's hands, pulling the curtains on his innings.

Faf du Plessis (79* off 46 balls) played second fiddle until Kohli's dismissal. He later switched gears effortlessly and smashed the bowlers all around the park. Glenn Maxwell (59 off 29 balls) also attacked from the other end, and RCB amassed runs quickly in the last few overs. The duo put on a big-hitting exhibition during their 115-run partnership and powered RCB to 212/2.

Reflecting on the first innings during the mid-innings break, Maxwell said:

"Days like these are special. There was a bit of variable bounce. The odd ball was keeping low off a back of a length. It's certainly drier today. The spinners bowled back of a length and I thought Bishnoi and Krunal bowled really well."

"Hopefully we hit our lengths and attack the stumps. (Will he have a role with the ball?) Ah who knows! Would be nice to get back to the bowling crease and run around the outfield."

Fans react after Kohli, Maxwell, and Du Plessis power RCB to 212/2 vs LSG

Fans on social media enjoyed the first innings of the IPL 2023 match between RCB and LSG. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Poll : 0 votes