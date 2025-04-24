Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks over Vaibhav Suryavanshi for 16 immediately after being slammed for six in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi for 16 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24. The 14-year-old southpaw hit the experienced pacer for a top-edged six off the first ball of the fifth over.

However, the wily pacer got the better of the youngster off the very next ball, using the knuckle ball to good effect to knock over the middle stump and send the left-hander back to the pavilion.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Chasing 206 runs for victory, the RR opening duo of Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal got the visitors off to a blistering start. The duo went after the RCB opening bowling pair of Kumar and Yash Dayal to set the platform for the tall chase.

But Suryavanshi's wicket gave RCB the breakthrough they needed as they look to win their first match of IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The hosts had more reason to celebrate a few balls later, as Jaiswal fell for 49 off 19 balls to Josh Hazlewood.

Kohli, Padikkal power RCB to 205 for 5 after 20 overs

In the first innings, fifties from Virat Kohli (70 runs off 42 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (50 runs off 27 balls) helped RCB reach 205/5 in their 20 overs. The pair put on 95 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for the hosts to go past the 200-run mark while batting first.

Unbeaten cameos from Tim David (23 runs off 20 balls) and Jitesh Sharma (20* runs off 10 balls) gave RCB the late impetus, propelling them to a competitive total.

At the time of writing, RCB were 99/2 after eight overs with Nitish Rana and captain Riyan Parag at the crease.

