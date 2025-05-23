Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes with a knuckle ball as Travis Head mistimes one straight to mid-off in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed the crucial wicket of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. The game is being played on Friday, May 23, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The dismissal occurred on the second delivery of the fifth over in SRH’s innings. Bhuvneshwar bowled a back-of-a-length knuckleball around off stump. Head backed away to create room and attempted to loft it over mid-off, but was deceived by the lack of pace. The mistimed shot resulted in a straightforward catch for Romario Shepherd at mid-off.

The southpaw scored 17 runs off 10 balls, including three boundaries. His dismissal left SRH at 54 for two after 4.2 overs.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head fall in quick succession after a blazing start

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s stand-in captain, Jitesh Sharma, won the toss and elected to bowl first. SunRisers Hyderabad’s openers, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, targeted Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second over, scoring 18 runs.

In the following over, Yash Dayal conceded 13 runs. In the fourth over, Abhishek hit a boundary and a six off Lungi Ngidi before being dismissed on the final ball. He scored 34 runs off 17 balls, including three fours and three sixes, putting on a 54-run partnership for the opening wicket with Head.

Bhuvneshwar then struck in the fifth over, removing Head for 17, as SRH lost two quick wickets. Since then, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen have stabilized the innings. After eight overs, Hyderabad stood at 89 for two, with Kishan on 14 and Klaasen on 20.

Meanwhile, RCB have secured their place in the playoffs, entering this match second on the points table with 17 points from 12 games. In contrast, Hyderabad have been knocked out of the race, positioned eighth with just nine points from the same number of matches.

