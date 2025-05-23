  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • What happened when Jitesh Sharma led in the Indian Premier League before RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

What happened when Jitesh Sharma led in the Indian Premier League before RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

By Shankar
Modified May 23, 2025 19:37 IST
India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 5 - Source: Getty
Jitesh Sharma in action for India - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were without their regular captain Rajat Patidar for the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. He was, however, listed as one of the five impact subs for the side. In his absence, gloveman Jitesh Sharma walked to the toss for RCB.

Ad

This isn't the first time that the wicketkeeper-batter would lead in the IPL. He made his captaincy debut in the T20 league last season.

Jitesh Sharma led PBKS in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan in the IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. Like on Friday, he won the toss in that game as well, but opted to bat first, unlike on Friday.

Prabhsimran Singh emerged as PBKS' batting hero with a 45-ball 71 and was aided by Atharva Taide's 46 off 27 balls and Rilee Rossouw's 49 off 24 balls. Sharma also made a vital contribution with an unbeaten 15-ball 32, which propelled PBKS to 214/5 after 20 overs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, that score did not prove enough as Abhishek Sharma blazed his way to 66 off 28 balls, and Heinrich Klaasen's 26-ball 42 helped SRH chase down the score of 215 runs with four wickets and five balls to spare.

The southpaw was adjudged the Player of the Match for his knock and also helped SRH climb to the second spot on the points table.

Jitesh Sharma chooses to field first on RCB captaincy debut

The 31-year-old said he had led in an IPL match only once before, which came against SRH in IPL 2024 while representing Punjab Kings (PBKS). He won the toss and elected to field first on Friday, May 23.

"It's my first time captaining RCB. I captained PBKS against SRH last year. We are thinking to bowl first, want to take most of the surface from the moisture. We are looking forward to finish the league on top of the table and enter the playoffs," Sharma said at the toss via Cricbuzz.
About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications