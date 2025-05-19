"BIG BREAKING: Punjab Kings offered 33 Crores to Rishabh Pant to stay at LSG"- Top 10 funny memes as LSG reach 205/7 in IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is playing host to tonight's IPL 2025 match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Visiting team skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to chase in the contest.

LSG openers Mitchell Marsh (65) and Aiden Markram (61) continued their great form in the tournament. They set up a brilliant platform for their team with a 115-run partnership in 10.3 overs. Marsh played aggressively from the outset by going after the SRH bowlers, while Markram initially took some time before getting into his groove.

However, things slowed down for the Super Giants after their departures as the SRH bowlers performed well with the old ball to bring their side back into the contest. Rishabh Pant's poor form continued as he got out for 7 (6) after coming in at the number three position in the line-up.

Nicholas Pooran then provided the finishing touches with a breezy knock of 45 (26) to power LSG to 205 for seven in 20 overs. Eshan Malinga picked up two wickets for SRH in the bowling department.

Fans enjoyed the engaging first innings of Monday night's IPL 2025 match between LSG and SRH. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"BIG BREAKING: Punjab Kings offered 33 Crores to Rishabh Pant to stay at LSG" a post read.

"We thought they will reach 220 but this is also a good score"- SRH spinner Harsh Dubey after 1st innings of IPL 2025 match vs LSG

During the mid-innings break, debutant SRH spinner Harsh Dubey (1/44) reflected on his bowling performance in the first innings, saying:

"I feel I could have done better but whatever we did was good. We thought they will reach 220 but this is also a good score. Dropped catches is part and parcel of the game. I was not thinking about that, it was all about sticking to my plans."

"I consider myself as a more or a batting line up. The ball gripped on the surface (on the wicket delivery), managed to execute that well. Definitely spinners are all about playing different formats. My strength is to turn the ball. I could have been better with my lines," Dubey added.

What were your favorite moments from the first innings of this IPL match? Let us know in the comments section.

