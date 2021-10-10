×
"Big match player" - Twitterati heaps praise on Rishabh Pant for his matured match-defining knock in Qualifier 1 against CSK

Modified Oct 10, 2021 10:25 PM IST
News

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant(51 in 35 balls) played a mature knock to shepherd his side to a decent first innings total of 172/5 in Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

He received able support from Shimron Hetmyer(37) in the middle order. The attacking left-handed duo stitched a wonderful 83-run partnership for the fifth wicket after a mini-collapse in the middle overs.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw(60 in 34 balls) scored a scintillating half-century to set up a solid platform for Delhi in the first half of their innings. But Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Shikhar Dhawan departed cheaply to put DC in a spot of bother.

Rishabh Pant and Hetmyer joined hands after that and took their side to a decent position by playing an attacking brand of cricket.

Fans were in awe of the maturity shown by Rishabh Pant during the innings as he took the game deep and eventually provided a strong finish for the Delhi side. They took to Twitter to heap praise on the young wicketkeeper-batter for his splendid knock.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Rishabh Pant in IPL Knockouts:-•In 2019 IPL Eliminator - 49(21).
•In 2019 IPL Qualifier 2 - 38(25).
•In 2020 IPL Final - 58(36).
•In 2021 IPL Qualifier 1 - 51*(36).Big match player - Rishabh Pant. https://t.co/h8OZE7Wc8B
#CSKvDC
Rishabh Pant hitting six with one hand https://t.co/QPJ2cVaJvW
Rishabh Pant-2019 IPL Eliminator : 49 (21)
2019 IPL Qualifier : 38 (25)
2020 IPL Final : 58 (36)
2021 IPL Qualifier : 51 (35)#RishabhPant
It is commendable to see Rishabh Pant manage to step up and perform in such high pressure situations, again and again. 51* in 35 balls under pressure 🙌🏻 Well Played #RishabhPant
#CSKvsDC #IPL2021 #Playoffs https://t.co/Lyr74GOYpO
Pantastic innings skipper 💥❤️.
Perfect Captains knock and finish at big stage 😎🥳.#CSKvsDC #RishabhPant https://t.co/jiFQymONWf
Rishabh Pant's one-handed sixes be like 🔥#Qualifier1 | #IPL2021 | #YehHaiNayiDilli | #DCvCSK https://t.co/VJwFE7cURf
Well played, Rishabh Pant. He scored 51* runs from 35 balls including 3 Fours and 2 Sixes against CSK in the Qualifier 1. Superb Innings in Big match. #CSKvsDC https://t.co/wiOZquNIMa
97 & 89* in Sydney, Gabba 4th innings
91 in Chennai when team lost 4 wkts for < 75
101 in Ahmedabad to book a spot in WTC Final
Twin ODI 70s after a mini collapse
51 when team were reeling at 37/4
50(35)* in Q1 when team was 80-4Rishabh Pant thriving under pressure in 2021
When it comes to hit one handed sixes#RishabhPant : https://t.co/o2hjBZnR9Z
Well played Rishabh pant, what a mature knock champ ❤️Rishabh Pant 51(35) 3fours 2 sixs 145.71
#CSKvDC #qualifier1 https://t.co/XUuD6tiQH8
#CSKvDC #Qualifier1 #ShawTook wickets of Sehwag, Sachin & Lara in just one ball !Sir Jadeja for you 🔥 https://t.co/HTWDDij656
49 (21) in IPL 2019 Eliminator
38 (25) in IPL 2019 Qualifier 2
58 (36) in IPL 2020 Final
51* (35) in IPL 2021 Qualifier 1Once again he delivered in big stage 💞
Our very own Rishabh Powerful Pant 🔥
@RishabhPant17 @IPL2021 #CSKvDC
#qualifier1 https://t.co/WgsWsQhJtp
Rishabh Pant 🤝 One Handed Six😍... Never Ending Love story....
.
.
#CSKvDC l #qualifier1 https://t.co/KxnYMiDt0O
When your family forced you to become a cricketer but you have hidden talent of javelin throw 😂😂 #RishabhPant #CSKvsDC #Iplplayoffs #NeerajChopra https://t.co/1qYM6rsP3D
Proper clutch: Rishabh Pant Captain's knock ✨
One hand six, Pant special. Spidey one of the best assets of ICT growing. ♥️ #RishabhPant #CSKvsDC https://t.co/OT9spRpiv0
Prithvi hitting 2 sixes to Lord Shardul #DCvCSK #IPL2021 https://t.co/JxSACjGDyQ
Rishabh pant gathered the runs all over the ground
#CSKvDC #IPL2021 https://t.co/2OyeS3XJeE

We could have used the big boundary a bit better today: Josh Hazlewood

CSK pacer Josh Hazlewood(2/29) reckoned that they could have used the dimensions a bit better today to restrict the big-hitting DC batters.

Speaking to the broadcaster during the mid-innings break, Josh Hazlewood reviewed the first innings and said:

"It is the par score for this wicket. It seemed like slowing down but towards the end, it got better. We could have used the big boundary a bit better today. All in all, it is probably a par score.
"It is just about reading the play and putting in the practice efforts here in the middle. It's about implementing at the right time and executing. The Test match length can work at certain times in T20s as well."

He added:

"It was pretty sweaty out there. I think a bit of dew is starting to come down now. The ball seems to be coming on nicely. Hopefully, it will suit us when we bat."

Delhi Capitals have a strong bowling line-up. It will be interesting to see how the chase unfolds in the second innings.

The winner of today's contest will advance directly to the final. Due to this, both teams will fight valiantly in the second innings to secure safe passage to the finals.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
