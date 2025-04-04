  • home icon
  "Biggest scam IPL has ever seen": Fans slam Rishabh Pant for yet another failure in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match

"Biggest scam IPL has ever seen": Fans slam Rishabh Pant for yet another failure in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match

By Tejas Rathi
Modified Apr 04, 2025 21:39 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant face the wrath of fans after his horror run continued in IPL 2025 (Image via Getty)

Fans criticized Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant for failing to play a substantial knock yet again in the ongoing IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday (April 4). The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is hosting the contest.

Batting first, LSG were off to a stellar start with Mitchell Marsh going all guns blazing to maximize the powerplay. He was well supported by his partner, Aiden Markram. The hosts had raced to 69/0 by the end of the sixth over.

However, Vignesh Puthur secured a caught-and-bowled dismissal to send Marsh (60 off 31) back into the pavilion in the seventh over. Although the in-form Nicholas Pooran (12 off 6) started well, he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya soon after.

also-read-trending Trending

Coming in at No. 4, Pant tried to get his form back and score runs to justify the high price tag of INR 27 crore. However, Pandya induced a leading edge off a well-bowled cutter, which was caught brilliantly by Corbin Bosch, who came in running from mid-off to dismiss the wicketkeeper for two off six.

With yet another failure, Pant's aggregate is 19 runs in four innings in the ongoing edition of the T20 league.

Fans lashed out at Pant as he continued his horror run in IPL 2025. One of them wrote:

"Rishabh Pant – the costliest IPL batter in 2025 – has scored a grand total of 19 runs so far. Strike rate? An embarrassing 59. This isn’t just failure. This is the biggest scam IPL has ever seen."
Check out other reactions:

"Rishabh Pant is the most overrated batter in T20s. No consistency, no impact—just pure hype," a fan tweeted.
"Rishabh Pant is having really bad days. It’s just unfortunate. Hope someone just has a heart to heart conversation with him. It’s more than just his form. He just doesn’t give the confidence when he comes out to bat these days," another posted.
"Rishabh Pant hasn't surpassed Shubham Dubey's first match score in 4 matches he played LMAO," a fan commented.

LSG posts a strong total despite Rishabh Pant's failure

After the departure of Rishabh Pant, LSG were guided well by Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni. The duo stitched a 51-run stand before Badoni was dismissed on a well-compiled 30 off 19 balls.

MI captain Hardik Pandya took the important wicket of Markram (53 off 38) in the 18th over. However, David Miller (27 off 14) ensured the home side reached a 203-run total.

Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 5/36 off four overs.

Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.

A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.

Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.

In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
