"Biggest scam IPL has ever seen": Fans slam Rishabh Pant for yet another failure in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match

Fans criticized Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant for failing to play a substantial knock yet again in the ongoing IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday (April 4). The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is hosting the contest.
Batting first, LSG were off to a stellar start with Mitchell Marsh going all guns blazing to maximize the powerplay. He was well supported by his partner, Aiden Markram. The hosts had raced to 69/0 by the end of the sixth over.
However, Vignesh Puthur secured a caught-and-bowled dismissal to send Marsh (60 off 31) back into the pavilion in the seventh over. Although the in-form Nicholas Pooran (12 off 6) started well, he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya soon after.
Coming in at No. 4, Pant tried to get his form back and score runs to justify the high price tag of INR 27 crore. However, Pandya induced a leading edge off a well-bowled cutter, which was caught brilliantly by Corbin Bosch, who came in running from mid-off to dismiss the wicketkeeper for two off six.
With yet another failure, Pant's aggregate is 19 runs in four innings in the ongoing edition of the T20 league.
Fans lashed out at Pant as he continued his horror run in IPL 2025. One of them wrote:
"Rishabh Pant – the costliest IPL batter in 2025 – has scored a grand total of 19 runs so far. Strike rate? An embarrassing 59. This isn’t just failure. This is the biggest scam IPL has ever seen."
Check out other reactions:
"Rishabh Pant is the most overrated batter in T20s. No consistency, no impact—just pure hype," a fan tweeted.
"Rishabh Pant is having really bad days. It’s just unfortunate. Hope someone just has a heart to heart conversation with him. It’s more than just his form. He just doesn’t give the confidence when he comes out to bat these days," another posted.
"Rishabh Pant hasn't surpassed Shubham Dubey's first match score in 4 matches he played LMAO," a fan commented.
LSG posts a strong total despite Rishabh Pant's failure
After the departure of Rishabh Pant, LSG were guided well by Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni. The duo stitched a 51-run stand before Badoni was dismissed on a well-compiled 30 off 19 balls.
MI captain Hardik Pandya took the important wicket of Markram (53 off 38) in the 18th over. However, David Miller (27 off 14) ensured the home side reached a 203-run total.
Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 5/36 off four overs.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS