Birthday Boy Harbhajan Singh sings and grooves to 'Brown Munde'

Harbhajan Singh is known to be quite a jolly character. It was evident in a behind-the-scenes video posted by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Twitter on Saturday to celebrate the off-spinner's 41st birthday.

In the video, Harbhajan Singh can be seen singing the famous Punjabi song 'Brown Munde' and showing off a few of his moves too. He also shared a light moment with KKR teammate and fast bowler Shivam Mavi.

You can watch the clip here:

Harbhajan Singh going strong at 41

Despite turning 41, Harbhajan Singh has not given up on competitive cricket and is yet to announce his retirement. The legendary off-spinner won many games for India at his peak and somewhere deep within, he probably still harbors hopes of donning the blue jersey once more.

Harbhajan Singh is also an IPL legend, having played for the Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings and now the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has played 163 games and has picked up a stunning 150 wickets at an economy rate of just 7.07. Harbhajan had a brilliant IPL 2019 season where he scalped 16 wickets in 11 games.

However, he pulled out of the IPL 2020 season which was to be held in the UAE due to personal reasons. Harbhajan was released by the Chennai franchise soon after and quite a few eyebrows were raised when he was picked up by KKR in the IPL 2021 auction.

In three games in the first phase of IPL 2021, Harbhajan went wicketless but was economical. When in rhythm, he has shown that he still has the guile and the ability to outfox the batsman.

With the second half of the IPL 2021 to be played in the UAE in September, it will be interesting to see whether Harbhajan Singh gets many chances as he approaches the twilight of his career.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee