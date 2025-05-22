"Biwi ne bola karneka" - Suryakumar Yadav posts adorable video with his wife after MI's thumping win over DC in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav posted an adorable video with his wife, Devisha Shetty, holding the Player of the Match award from his side's win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 21, at the Wankhede Stadium. In a video posted on Instagram, the 34-year-old said he finally managed to fulfil his partner's wish of clinching the Player of the Match award.
The Mumbai-born cricketer revealed in the post-game presentation that his wife had been teasing him about winning all the awards except the Player of the Match trophy. The classy right-handed batter played a vital role in propelling the Mumbai Indians to 180 with an unbeaten 43-ball 73* against Delhi. Later, the bowlers squeezed the life out of the Capitals' run chase and eventually skittled them for 121.
He captioned the Instagram post:
"Biwi ne bola karneka… matlab karneka (If the wife has asked to do it, it should be done)."
In the clip, Suryakumar said:
"Biwi ne bola sab trophy leke aate ho, lekin man of the match ki trophy nahin leke aate ho. Toh yeh lo." (My wife told me you bring all other trophies but not the Player of the Match one. So here it is.)
In the process, the five-time champions have also sealed a spot in the playoffs as they look to win their sixth title.
Suryakumar Yadav third in the Orange Cap race in IPL 2025
With 583 runs in 13 innings at a jaw-dropping average of 72.87, Suryakumar Yadav is currently the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2025. The top two run-getters this year are from the Gujarat Titans, with Sai Sudharsan amassing 617, followed by Shubman Gill accumulating 601.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians still have one match to go as they gear up to face the Punjab Kings on Monday, May 26, in Jaipur. The other three teams that have qualified for the playoffs this year are Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Gujarat Titans.
