"Blud left Chole bhature and butter chicken just to retire at 36"- Top 10 funny memes as Virat Kohli bids adieu to Test cricket 

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, which evoked reactions from fans on social media. The iconic cricketer pulled the curtains on his 14-year Test career on Monday (May 12) with a post on Instagram. Kohli made his debut in the longest format in 2011 against the West Indies in the Caribbean islands, but could not impress much initially.

Kohli scored his first Test century in Adelaide during the BGT series in 2012, which turned things around for him in the longest format. He then took over the number four spot in the playing XI after Sachin Tendulkar's retirement in 2013 and made the spot his own with consistent performances at home and overseas.

He took over as India's Test captain from MS Dhoni in 2014 and enjoyed a fruitful tenure, becoming the most successful skipper for the country in the format. Virat Kohli's final Test appearance came in January earlier this year during the final Test of BGT 2024-25 in Sydney. Across 123 matches, Kohli ended with 9230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 tons and 31 half-centuries.

Fans expressed their reactions to Virat Kohli's sudden retirement by sharing memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best ones:

"He could be that number four for India"- Anil Kumble picks Karun Nair as Virat Kohli's replacement in Indian Test playing XI

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble recently chose Karun Nair to replace Virat Kohli at the number four position during the upcoming five-Test series in England. Kumble pointed out Nair's magnificent record in domestic cricket over the past year and his decent performances in the county championship last season, opining that it might help India during the England tour.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Anil Kumble said:

"Karun (Nair) probably deserves to come back into the Indian team with the kind of domestic run he has had. So perhaps he could be that number four for India. You need a bit of experience. You need somebody, especially in England, who's been there and done that. He has played county cricket in England, so he knows the conditions. I hope the general public don't mix ODIs with Test match cricket or first-class cricket."

"People who have done well at the first-class level should certainly be given an opportunity to play for India. Karun (Nair) maybe on the other side of 30, but with the kind of scores that he has had in the domestic format, if someone like him gets an opportunity then there will be a lot more hope for youngsters to play those domestic formats," Kumble added.

Do you agree with Anil Kumble's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

