Bollywood star gives Rohit Sharma dry fruits ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator [Watch]

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff's interaction with Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma went viral on social media. The franchise shared a post on its official social media handles on Wednesday, May 28, showing the veteran actor handing some dry fruits to the former MI skipper.

Ad

Shroff was seen taking some dry fruits out of a box and giving them to the former MI skipper. The ace batter went on to distribute some of it to a bystander and kept the remaining in his pocket.

Calling Shroff as their 'spirit coach,' MI captioned the post:

"Best wishes from our Spirit Coach.. and a pocket full of dry fruits."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Mumbai-based side finished the league stage with eight wins and six defeats from 14 fixtures. They secured the fourth position in the points table and will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator.

The knockout clash will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Friday, May 30. The winner will then take on the losing team of Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ad

Rohit Sharma has performed underwhelmingly with the bat in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma's batting form could be a big concern for MI going into the IPL 2025 playoffs. The 38-year-old kicked off the season with a string of dismal performances.

However, he bounced back by hitting back-to-back half-centuries against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (76* off 45) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) (70 off 46). He hit his third fifty with a 53-run knock from 36 balls against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Ad

Rohit Sharma failed to carry on the impressive form, losing momentum towards the business end. It is worth mentioning that he has been dismissed in the powerplay nine times in 13 innings.

Overall, he has amassed 329 runs across 13 outings at 27.41, at a strike rate of 147.53. Sharma played a scratchy knock in his team's final league match, contributing 24 runs in 21 deliveries against PBKS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More