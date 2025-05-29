Bollywood star gives Rohit Sharma dry fruits ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator [Watch]

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff's interaction with Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma went viral on social media. The franchise shared a post on its official social media handles on Wednesday, May 28, showing the veteran actor handing some dry fruits to the former MI skipper.
Shroff was seen taking some dry fruits out of a box and giving them to the former MI skipper. The ace batter went on to distribute some of it to a bystander and kept the remaining in his pocket.
Calling Shroff as their 'spirit coach,' MI captioned the post:
"Best wishes from our Spirit Coach.. and a pocket full of dry fruits."
The Mumbai-based side finished the league stage with eight wins and six defeats from 14 fixtures. They secured the fourth position in the points table and will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator.
The knockout clash will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Friday, May 30. The winner will then take on the losing team of Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Rohit Sharma has performed underwhelmingly with the bat in IPL 2025
Rohit Sharma's batting form could be a big concern for MI going into the IPL 2025 playoffs. The 38-year-old kicked off the season with a string of dismal performances.
However, he bounced back by hitting back-to-back half-centuries against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (76* off 45) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) (70 off 46). He hit his third fifty with a 53-run knock from 36 balls against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Rohit Sharma failed to carry on the impressive form, losing momentum towards the business end. It is worth mentioning that he has been dismissed in the powerplay nine times in 13 innings.
Overall, he has amassed 329 runs across 13 outings at 27.41, at a strike rate of 147.53. Sharma played a scratchy knock in his team's final league match, contributing 24 runs in 21 deliveries against PBKS.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS