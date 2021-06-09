"Bowling coach teaching the right techniques" - KKR share a funny video involving Varun Chakravarthy and Kyle Mills

Kyle Mills, Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling coach, was seen teaching mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy some fun skills in a recent video shared by the franchise on their official Twitter handle. The former Kiwi cricketer showed Chakravarthy how to pull a bottle out of the fridge without opening it.

Watch the clip here:

It is one of those promotional videos that cricketers across various franchises engage in during IPL seasons. Varun Chakravarthy was seen trying to take a bottle out of the fridge, but failed to succeed.

Kyle Mills came up and showed Chakravarthy how to bring out the bottle before Chakravarthy finally managed to pull off the trick as other cricketers burst out laughing.

Varun Chakravarthy suffered COVID-19 during IPL 2021

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer was the first player to have contracted COVID-19 before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to halt the IPL 2021.

Varun Chakravarthy recovered on May 11 and is currently recuperating at his Chennai residence.

Chakravarthy told ESPNCricinfo:

“I’m now doing well and recovering at home. I still haven’t been able to resume training full tilt because of post-Covid-19 symptoms. Although I don’t have cough or fever, there is weakness and dizziness.

“The loss of smell and taste is still intermittent, but I’m confident of being able to resume training soon."

The cricketer also advised other athletes, who have recovered from COVID-19, to give themselves at least two weeks of complete rest before resuming any training. He said:

“The thing I’ve learnt and would like to tell other athletes and individuals recovering from Covid-19 is to give your body at least two weeks to fully recover after you test negative.

“Also, even after people test negative, my advice is for them to continue to mask up so that you keep others around you safe," he concluded.

Varun Chakravarthy is expected to be seen in action during India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka next month. The Men in Blue will play three ODIs followed by three T20Is, with the first match scheduled for July 13.

