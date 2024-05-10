"Bowling like the batters will get 22 overs to bat" - Fans react to CSK's abysmal bowling display against GT in IPL 2024 

Gujarat Titans (GT) mercilessly punished the injury-ravaged Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling unit in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The defending champions conceded 231 runs in a crucial encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad ended his toss curse and opted to bowl first. However, the bowling unit without Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mathessha Pathirana struggled to contain the GT opening combination of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharshan.

It was not until the 18th over that the visitors could claim a wicket. By that time, GT had amassed 210 runs for the first wicket, with both openers having recorded their tons.

CSK made amends to an extent with some solid death bowling, but the damage was done by then. Fans reacted to the poor display and vented their frustration on social media. Have a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

"We are bowling like our batters will get 22 overs to bat just coz there are more CSK fans in the stand," one tweet read

"Irrespective of pitch, this was poor bowling, bad changes and poor poor fielding effort," one fan wrote

"This Bowling lineup is one of the worst of Csk's in the recent times without a doubt," another wrote.

CSK had four bowlers with economy of excess of 10 runs per over

Shardul Thakur put in a commendable display, conceding only 25 runs off his four overs. However, the same cannot be said for the rest of the Super Kings' bowling unit.

Simarjeet Singh was the most expensive bowler on show, conceding 60 runs off his fours overs. Daryl Mitchell also had to bowl his full quota of four overs, and he ended up conceding 52 runs and ended up wicketless.

The Super Kings have made an awful start to the run chase, losing their top order in the blink of an eye. The returning Rachin Ravindra was caught short of his crease after a brilliant piece of fielding by David Miller. Ajinkya Rahane's miserable form continued with just one run to his name. Meanwhile, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad departed for a duck courtesy of a sharp catch by Rashid Khan by the boundary.

At the time of writing, GT were 134/4 after 14 overs, with Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali in the middle.

