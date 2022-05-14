IPL 2022: "He's a true leader" - Brad Hogg hails Hardik Pandya for his brilliance as Gujarat Titans' captain

Former Australian limited-overs specialist Brad Hogg sees no obvious flaws in Hardik Pandya's captaincy and backs him to lead India in white-ball cricket in the near future. The former Aussie spinner feels Hardik Pandya is an inspiring leader who will only grow as the years go by.

Pandya, who has been leading for the first time in his cricketing career in IPL 2022, has been impressive with the available resources. The 28-year old has inspired the Gujarat Titans to nine victories in 12 games and became the first team this season to seal their playoff spot.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 51-year old expects Pandya to keep growing as captain; however, Hogg feels the all-rounder will need a support group to direct him in certain situations. He believes the Baroda-born player has set a blueprint for young leaders to follow, stating:

"Are there any issues with his captaincy? No, he's got a great foundation. He's just going to grow, he's just got to get the right people around him to make sure that he doesn't get too far ahead of himself. And those people that know him to pull it back when it needs to, and to encourage him when he's feeling a little bit of doubt there."

Hogg added:

"You do need your mentors. You do need a good support group around you that's all that Pandya needs with his captaincy role. But at the end of the day, he's brilliant. He's a true leader and for everyone out there that's following my vlogs, if you want to be a leader, I think you should look at the way Pandya goes about it."

With his performances in the ongoing edition, Pandya has certainly made a strong case for an international return. The 28-year old has consistently struggled with form and fitness issues; however, he appears on track for the T20 World Cup later this year.

"He's got to captain India in white-ball format cricket sooner than later" - Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hogg further claimed that the all-rounder has demonstrated the leadership qualities possessed by the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni. He added:

"There's a lot of questions being asked about whether Hardik, can he captain India in white-ball cricket? He most certainly can. Out of all the IPL captains this year, he has been the standout by a countrymile. The way that he's implemented the styles from Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma has been impeccable."

Hogg further noted:

"It has not affected his game. He's a true born leader, he's a leader that looks for the long term, not short-term results. So, he's seeing the bigger picture to win the titles. He's got to captain India in white-ball format cricket sooner than later."

The Titans, sitting pretty at the top of the points table, look favorites to clinch the title. They still have two more league matches to go and will look to consolidate their top spot.

