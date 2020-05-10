Brad Hogg names Virat Kohli as captain of all-time IPL XI

Brad Hogg named Virat Kohli as captain of his all-time IPL XI over the likes of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

Former Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Brad Hogg recently picked Virat Kohli as the captain of his all-time Indian Premier League XI. The Australian cricket legend's team also included two of the most successful IPL captains in Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

Hogg, who played two seasons for the Rajasthan Royals and then a couple of editions of the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders picked David Warner, AB de Villiers, Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan as the four foreign players in the team.

The 49-year-old named dashing southpaw Warner and Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma as the openers of his all-time IPL XI. Hogg also earmarked Rohit to break a T20 record in the near future.

"I think he's going to be the first T20 batsman to make a double hundred," said Hogg.

Hogg then picked Kohli at No.3 and Delhi Capitals' star Rishabh Pant to slot into the No.4 position. The chinaman spinner picked Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting mainstay AB de Villiers for the No.5 spot and as for the wicketkeeper's position, Hogg didn't look beyond three-time IPL winning captain, MS Dhoni.

Hogg picks three Indian pacers in all-time IPL XI

The former KKR spinner further picked Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan as the two spinners in his all-time IPL XI, finishing his quota of four foreign players in the team.

As for the pacers, Hogg picked former Rajasthan Royals pacer Munaf Patel, and current Indian cricket team pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Hogg heaped praise on Bumrah's skill with the ball and labelled the pacer as a very versatile bowler.

"I think he can be used in any phase of the game. He's going to be my versatile pacer, he's mainly going to finish off bowling two overs in the death as well," said Hogg.

The former KKR spinner made special mention of Suresh Raina, Lasith Malinga and Dale Steyn, who he felt were unlucky to miss out from his all-time IPL XI.

Brad Hogg's all-time IPL XI: David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (wk), Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Munaf Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.