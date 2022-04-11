IPL 2022: "I can't see CSK in the top four this year" - Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg has predicted the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will bow out of IPL 2022 before the playoffs. The 51-year old thinks the leadership group of the franchise has to lift the morale of the new CSK squad.

The defending champions have had their worst start in tournament history, losing their first four games quite convincingly.

They have struggled in all three departments and might need to win all of their remaining fixtures to reach the playoffs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg believes CSK must go to the drawing board and look for options to bolster their squad.

Although the Western Australian has little hope of CSK making it to the playoffs, he hasn't ruled out a late comeback.

"I can't see CSK in the top four this year. I think when they go to the auction next year, they're going to have to re-establish themselves, reset and look at different options in the bowling and batting department. But don't write them off just yet. We all know CSK always find the recipe to turn things around."

Following the eight-wicket loss to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that the squad's self-belief has been shaken.

He candidly stated that the four-time IPL champions are coming a distant second to opposition sides in all three departments and must improve big time.

They're going to have to find ways to turn things around: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Brad Hogg recalled Fleming's words regarding the absence of momentum in their campaign and thinks the leadership group have to take responsibility for reviving it.

He added:

"Also, I heard Fleming the other day in an interview, he said because they are losing a few games, they have been out of momentum, and there's been a few niggles within the playing group.

"With the leadership group of Fleming, Hussey, Dhoni, and Jadeja, they're going to have to find ways to turn that around and get that gel in this new CSK squad."

Although CSK have a penchant for coming back strong in IPL history, the competition seems a lot more intense this year. Hence, understandably, the Yellow Army has to play out of their skin to retain the title.

