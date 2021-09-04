"Break makes a difference, but sufficient time to have our rhythm back" - DC assistant coach Ajay Ratra

Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Ajay Ratra has accepted that the long break in between the two phases of IPL 2021 will affect the rhythm that they were in. DC were at the top of the table with six wins from eight games when the COVID-19 outbreak led to the suspension of the IPL.

However, Ajay Ratra believes there is enough time for DC to find their form again and the practice camp is in full flow to ensure that the players available are in the groove. Some of their most important players are playing international cricket, which will also be handy.

Here's what Ajay Ratra had to say in a video posted on DC's official Twitter handle:

"Break does make a difference, but fortunately we have the camp and also the time. The momentum we were having was great. Now IPL 2021 is starting again so even we will need to start from scratch. That's why the franchise has kept this camp and we have sufficient time to have our rhythm back. Most of our players are playing international cricket."

How will the second half of #IPL2021 be different 🤔 Is the team in 🇦🇪 in touch with Ricky Ponting ❓



All these and more pertinent questions answered by our very own @ajratra 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/DZtjxk35wE — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 4, 2021

The plans of the DC camp are shared with Ricky Ponting: Ajay Ratra

Ajay Ratra also revealed that the DC coaching staff who aren't physically present are also actively involved in the camp through zoom meetings. The likes of Ricky Ponting are continuously monitoring the situation and that will only help the players get back into rhythm quickly.

"We have a lot of zoom meetings with the management and our coaching staff. The plans are also shared with Ricky Ponting and the other coaching staff. It is very important that each one of us remains on the same page," Ajay Ratra said.

DC will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22nd.

