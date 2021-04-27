Brett Lee donates one Bitcoin to help purchase oxygen supplies in India

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee joined Pat Cummins on the list of cricketers who took the initiative to help India battle the second wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. The 44-year-old donated one bitcoin (about ₹ 41 lakh) to help the country with the purchase of oxygen supplies.

Brett Lee's move comes after Pat Cummins donated $50,000 to the 'PM Cares' fund yesterday and urged his fellow cricketers to follow suit. Lee also commended his fellow Australian for the tremendous gesture.

The veteran of 76 Tests and 221 ODIs called India his second home and expressed immense grief to see the people suffer during these turbulent times.

"India has been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic," he wrote in his statement.

Brett Lee requests everyone to wear masks and to stay at home

Brett Lee urged everyone to get together to help India come out of this difficult situation and also extended his gratitude to the frontline workers for their tireless services.

"Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I'd like to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times."

The legendary cricketer requested everyone to follow all the precautions to help keep themselves and their families safe.

"I request people to please take care, stay at home, wash your hands and head out only if absolutely necessary, wear a mask and maintain social distancing," Brett Lee wrote.

Over the last few days, India has been reporting over 3,00,000 Covid-19 cases. There has been a severe shortage of oxygen and medication. Nearly 13 countries have come to the rescue thus far and are trying to provide the necessary aid required to help the nation get through this tough situation.