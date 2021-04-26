IPL 2021: Pat Cummins donates $50,000 to PM Cares Fund to fund oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Pat Cummins has donated $50,000 to the 'PM Cares Fund' for the purchase of oxygen supplies in Indian hospitals amidst the mounting COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Pat Cummins is in India for IPL 2021, which is being played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment and at limited venues.

Releasing a statement on his official Twitter account, Pat Cummins said that he is saddened to see the suffering in the country owing to the second wave of COVID-19. His statement read:

"India is a country I have come to love dearly over the years, and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I have met. To know so many are suffering so much this time saddens me greatly."

Pat Cummins also shared his views over whether IPL 2021 should continue amid the prevailing circumstances. He opined in this regard:

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I am advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country.”

Pat Cummins continued:

"As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the 'PM Cares Fund', specifically for the purchase of oxygen supplies for India's hospitals."

Pat Cummins requests fellow IPL players to contribute

Apart from chipping in with a generous contribution, Pat Cummins also requested other players to chip in and help India tide over the COVID-19 crisis. He urged in his statement:

"I encourage my fellow IPL players - and anyone around the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity - to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000."

Pat Cummins’ statement comes even as three Australian players - Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa (both RCB) and Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals) - pulled out of IPL 2021 owing to the deteriorating COVID-19 crisis in India.

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals 🙏🙏 — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccine🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

Among Indian players, Ravichandran Ashwin (Delhi Capitals) has also pulled out of the tournament, saying that he wants to support his family during these tough times.