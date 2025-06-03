Bride and groom showcase RCB jersey at Nepal wedding ahead of IPL 2025 final vs PBKS [In Pictures]

A bride and groom showcased an RCB jersey during their wedding in Nepal to extend their support to the team ahead of the IPL 2025 final. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad.
The bride and the groom, during their wedding ceremony, can be seen holding the RCB jersey. As per the social media post, the wedding was taking place at Pumdikot in Nepal.
Here are the pictures from the wedding, posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter):
RCB eager to end long wait for IPL final
RCB have never won the IPL title, despite having played the final thrice - in 2009, 2011, and 2016. This time around, they have had an exceptional campaign. RCB finished second on the points table with nine wins and 19 points from 24 matches. They then faced PBKS in Qualifier 1, where they registered a dominating victory.
Bowling first, they knocked PBKS out for just 101 runs with a terrific bowling display. The batters then made light work of the chase, scaling the runs down in just ten overs with eight wickets to spare, becoming the first team to reach the final this season.
Given how the team has performed as a whole, with every player stepping up on different occasions, this appears to be the best chance for RCB to win their maiden IPL trophy. However, PBKS have also done well this season and will be confident after beating Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS