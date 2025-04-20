  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "Bro already depressed after watching our batting for two overs"- Top 10 funny memes as MI restricts CSK to 176/5 in IPL 2025 match in Mumbai

"Bro already depressed after watching our batting for two overs"- Top 10 funny memes as MI restricts CSK to 176/5 in IPL 2025 match in Mumbai

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 20, 2025 22:34 IST
Fans react after 1st innings of CSK vs MI IPL match. (Images: bcci.tv, @academy_dinda, @GaurangBhardwa1)
Fans react after 1st innings of CSK vs MI IPL match. (Images: bcci.tv, @academy_dinda, @GaurangBhardwa1)

Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are squaring off in match 38 of IPL 2025 on Sunday (April 20) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Home team captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl, considering the dew factor in the second innings at the venue.

Ad

CSK got off to a sedate start as Rachin Ravindra (5 in 9 balls) and Shaik Rasheed (19 in 20 balls) struggled miserably against MI's new ball bowlers. After Rachin perished at the beginning of the fourth over, debutant Ayush Mhatre injected momentum into CSK's innings with a cameo of 32 (15).

Ravindra Jadeja (53*) and Shivam Dube (50) then took their side forward with sensible half-centuries. As a result, the Super Kings managed to reach a respectable total of 176 for five in 20 overs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans enjoyed the enthralling action that unfolded during the first innings of the IPL 2025 match between MI and CSK on Sunday night. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

"If you slowed it up a little bit, there was grip"- Mitchell Santner after 1st innings of MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, Mumbai spinner Mitchell Santner reflected on his team's bowling performance and said:

"I like the old surface and a bit slow, it's a decent score, it looked a good wicket and hopefully boys can get the job done. If you slowed it up a little bit, there was grip, you get the bounce and spin too, you need to mix it up, skid it on and rush it."
Ad
"Reasonably happy with the score, powerplay is pretty big good for us in IPL. The last few games, I probably didn't bowl as much as I wanted, I tried to bowl slow, there was something on it surely. Not much dew, hopefully it comes on now, hopefully it's a good chase for us," Santner added.

At the time of the writing, MI reached 112/1 in 12 overs.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna

I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together!

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications