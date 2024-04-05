"Bro on mission of silencing BIG 3"- Top 10 funny memes after SRH's comfortable win vs CSK in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in the 18th match of IPL 2024 on Friday (April 5) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Courtesy of their second win in four games, SRH moved up to fifth place in the points table.

CSK batted first in the match after losing the toss and notched up a respectable total of 165/5 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube was the top performer for the visiting side in the batting department with a brisk knock of 45 (24).

Other batters like Ajinkya Rahane (35), Ruturaj Gaikwad (26), and Ravindra Jadeja (31*) chipped in with mini contributions. It was a collective performance from SRH bowlers as five of them picked up a wicket each in the first innings.

In reply, Abhishek Sharma gave SRH a blazing start with a brisk cameo of 37 (12). However, he couldn't convert his start and perished in the third over after a 46-run opening partnership. Travis Head and Aiden Markram also played aggressively after that as Sunrisers reached 78/1 in just six overs.

CSK spinners then slowed things down after the powerplay and picked up a couple of wickets to ignite the hopes of the fans. However, it was short-lived as Nitish Reddy (14*) and Heinrich Klaasen (10*) played sensibly for SRH and finished the chase in 18.1 overs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the match between SRH and CSK in IPL 2024 on Friday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"If we had a great powerplay with the ball, we would have had this game in our hand"- CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after loss vs SRH in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on the loss and said:

"It was the slow nature of the pitch, which kept the game in control. We could not capitalise at the back end. 80-2 at the half way stage, we were in a good position but they came back well. It was a black soil pitch so we kind of expected the slowness."

Ruturaj continued:

"As the ball got older, it got slower and slower and we could not capitalise. They used the conditions well. We did not have a great powerplay, with one catch dropped and a big over.

"Still, to drag it till the 19th over, we did great. 170-175 is still a par score. If we had a great powerplay with the ball, we would have had this game in our hand."

RCB will square off against RR in the next match of IPL 2024 on Saturday (April 6) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.