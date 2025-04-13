"By the time they start thinking of Dewald Brevis, the Gujarat Titans might have signed him" - Aakash Chopra on DC ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Jake Fraser-McGurk's form is a concern for the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, he noted that DC might not have a suitable replacement, as the Gujarat Titans (GT) could potentially sign Dewald Brevis, who the Delhi-based franchise might have been targeting as Harry Brook's replacement.

Ad

DC will host MI in Match 29 of IPL 2025 in Delhi in the evening game on Sunday, April 13. Fraser-McGurk has aggregated only 46 runs at an average of 11.50 in four innings in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener pointed out that KL Rahul's performances have been a positive for the Delhi Capitals. While observing that Fraser-McGurk's lack of form is a problem, he added that GT might pip DC in acquiring Brevis.

Ad

Trending

"The only undefeated team in the tournament are the Delhi Capitals, and they are playing well. It seems like KL Rahul is on a different mission. Whether you make him bat up or down the order, it doesn't make a difference to him. He keeps scoring runs," Chopra said (12:15).

"Jake Fraser-McGurk is a problem. Somewhere down the line, he might be replaced. However, you haven't still taken Harry Brook's replacement. It could be Dewald Brevis, but I feel there would be a race now. By the time they start thinking of Dewald Brevis, the Gujarat Titans might have signed him because Glenn Phillips has been ruled out," he added.

Ad

Ad

Aalash Chopra pointed out that everything else is going fine for the Delhi Capitals. He noted that the franchise has a formidable bowling attack, with Kuldeep Yadav excelling with his flight and guile and Mitchell Starc expected to bounce back from the mauling at the hands of Phil Salt in their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

"Rohit Sharma needs to score runs" - Aakash Chopra on MI ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs DC

Rohit Sharma has aggregated 38 runs at a dismal average of 9.50 in four innings in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

Turning his attention to the Mumbai Indians, Aakash Chopra noted that Rohit Sharma needs to fire with the bat in their IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals.

Ad

"If I look towards Mumbai, Rohit Sharma needs to score runs because this batting lineup cannot be made without you. Naman Dhir scored runs when he was sent up the order once, but you cannot send him up the order repeatedly. If Ryan Rickelton opens with Rohit and Will Jacks comes at No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav has to come at No. 4," he said (14:20) in the same video.

Ad

The analyst added that everyone is keen to see how the former MI skipper fares.

"So you cannot use Naman Dhir's form, and Rohit Sharma hasn't scored runs thus far. He played the last match and was batting decently, but then a full ball came, and he got out. We are all very intrigued to watch how he bats," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that Hardik Pandya hasn't used his bowling resources well in IPL 2025. He urged the MI skipper to give more overs to Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult with the new ball and give the final over of the powerplay to Jasprit Bumrah.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More