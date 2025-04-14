"Call Prithvi Shaw if Ruturaj isn't returning" - Aakash Chopra on CSK ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have to include youngsters in their playing XI to change their fortunes in IPL 2025. He urged the five-time champions to include Prithvi Shaw in their squad if Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out of the tournament.

CSK will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 30 of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Monday, April 14. The visitors have lost their last five games after starting their campaign with a win against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that MS Dhoni taking over the captaincy reins didn't trigger a turnaround in CSK's fortunes. He reckoned that the Chennai-based franchise should look to blood youngsters and bring in Shaw as Gaikwad's replacement.

"If I look at Chennai, I see weaknesses everywhere. How will you change things? You felt Mahi would turn it around, but it doesn't happen every time. So it was a problem that he came, but things didn't change. This team didn't change their playing style," Chopra said (10:15).

"In batting, I am thinking whether Shaik Rasheed can be played. Can you start looking towards some youngsters? I would say call Prithvi Shaw if Ruturaj isn't returning because you would need an Indian only. I want to see some changes because the way they are playing, the might is not being seen," he added.

Prithvi Shaw went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction and could add explosivity to the Chennai Super Kings top order. However, CSK have reportedly signed Ayush Mhatre as Ruturaj Gaikwad's replacement.

"Send Jaddu up the order" - Aakash Chopra urges CSK to use Ravindra Jadeja better in IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

Ravindra Jadeja has aggregated 85 runs at a strike rate of 123.18 in six innings in IPL 2025. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra urged the Chennai Super Kings to promote Ravindra Jadeja in the batting order and Ravichandran Ashwin to make his presence felt with the ball.

"Send Jaddu up the order. What is he doing down the order in any case? Neither batting nor bowling, what is the point? Ashwin will have to pull his weight in the side as well, or else you will have to think about playing a different combination," he said (10:55).

The cricketer-turned-commentator expressed pessimism about CSK's chances of moving up the IPL 2025 points table.

"This team is not going anywhere at this point in time. I don't have anything to say for them. Generally, you have a lot of things to say about Chennai, but the way they have performed, I don't know who can save them. They might win a game or two, but I don't think they will start climbing up this season with this set of players," Chopra observed.

CSK have lost five consecutive games in an IPL season for the first time. They have also lost three back-to-back home games for the first time and would need a massive turnaround to harbor hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

