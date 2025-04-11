"Came at No. 9, not even played for 9 minutes" - Fans slam MS Dhoni for his disappointing knock in CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match 

Fans criticized Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni for his disappointing knock against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of IPL 2025 on Friday (April 11) in Chennai. Notably, Dhoni was back as CSK's leader after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury.

Invited to bat first, CSK had a slow start, accumulating only 16 runs off the first three overs. At this point, Moeen Ali opened the floodgates for KKR by dismissing Devon Conway (12).

The other bowlers, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy, chipped in to take wickets at consistent intervals. As a result, the CSK skipper opted to promote R Ashwin and Impact Player Deepak Hooda ahead of him.

Dhoni arrived at the crease at No. 9 and looked in discomfort against KKR spinners. Sunil Narine trapped him LBW for 1 off 4 in the 16th over, resulting in CSK stuttering at 75/8.

Fans were quick to rush to X to share their reactions on MS Dhoni enduring yet another failure in IPL 2025. One of them commented:

"Bro came at no.9. Bro not even played for 9 minutes 🤡"

Check out the other reactions:

"The question is why MS Dhoni came to bat higher up the order today, especially with two wickets still in hand. 🤔" a fan tweeted.

"Dhoni has literally wasted his entire legacy. Whatever respect he had earned as a Batsman he lost it all in last 2 years. He had perfect chance to retire after winning IPL cup. But greed. Now he is batting at No.9 sending impact player in 1st innings before himself 😞🫡🤐" another posted.

"Why do players like MS Dhoni still want to play in IPL at the cost of denting his legacy? Could not even think of one logical reason why he would do so. Politicians don't retire, top actors do the same masala movie again and again. Where does the problem lies?" a fan tweeted.

MS Dhoni-led CSK post their joint-lowest-ever IPL total in Chepauk

After MS Dhoni's departure, Shivam Dube (31* off 29) remained unbeaten to take CSK to 103/9 in their designated 20 overs. This is the side's joint-lowest-ever total at their home venue, Chepauk.

Previously, the Super Kings had scored 109 against Mumbai Indians in 2019, where they lost by 46 runs at the same venue. Interestingly, MS Dhoni was absent in the game, and Suresh Raina led CSK.

Overall, CSK's lowest total of 79 also came against Mumbai in 2013 at the Wankhede, where they suffered a 60-run loss.

