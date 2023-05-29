"Came out of syllabus" - Fans erupt as Sai Sudharsan delivers sensational 96-run knock in IPL 2023 final between GT and CSK

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan stole the show with his masterful knock in the IPL 2023 final against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

The left-handed batter walked out to bat at No.3 after Shubman Gill's dismissal in the seventh over. While Sudharsan started off slowly, he upped the ante once he got set.

Sudharsan played some breathtaking shots during his stay at the crease and propelled his team into pole position with a 96-run kock in just 47 deliveries. He finished with a wonderful strike rate of 204.26, hitting six maximums and eight fours.

The talented youngster missed out on a well-deserved hundred as he was out LBW to Matheesha Pathirana in the final over of the GT innings.

A number of fans took to social media, lauding Sai Sudharsan for his brilliant innings in the big match. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

TakeADeepBreath @DeepTake Sai Sudharsan from Tamil Nadu ending Chennai today. Sai Sudharsan from Tamil Nadu ending Chennai today.

He is doing well in silently #IPL2023Final #saisudharsan #IPLFinal2023 All are talking about tilak varama, wadhera Rinku performance but no body talk about Sai sudharsanHe is doing well in silently All are talking about tilak varama, wadhera Rinku performance but no body talk about Sai sudharsanHe is doing well in silently 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #IPL2023Final #saisudharsan #IPLFinal2023

#IPL2023Final Sai sudharsan plays Pace, Medium pace, Spin, Mystery spin all very well. One for the future for ind.Really impressed. Sai sudharsan plays Pace, Medium pace, Spin, Mystery spin all very well. One for the future for ind.Really impressed. #IPL2023Final

Ravi Sinha @_ravitweets_ Sai Sudharsan is a freaking good man.

He can play high ceiling pace, is murderous against spin, can tackle swing (test match? ), and is just 21.

Have all gears as well. A left-handed option at 3 for the future, for sure. Sai Sudharsan is a freaking good man.He can play high ceiling pace, is murderous against spin, can tackle swing (test match? ), and is just 21.Have all gears as well. A left-handed option at 3 for the future, for sure.

Thewarrior553 @sri5538 This sai sudharsan batting like sangakkara #CSKvsGT This sai sudharsan batting like sangakkara #CSKvsGT

Arun Kumar @ArunKum97196451 Sai sudharsan reading the bowler and just playing with the field Sai sudharsan reading the bowler and just playing with the field👏

Common GT make 220

#IPLonJioCinema

#IPL2023Finals

#CSKvGT CSK prepared for gill but Sai sudharsan came out of syllabusCommon GT make 220 CSK prepared for gill but Sai sudharsan came out of syllabusCommon GT make 220#IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023Finals #CSKvGT https://t.co/4DRQDQ91oX

Ashis Acharya @D_patient_wolf #GTvsCSK Wel played Sai Sudharsan. A match defining knock on a big stage where big players often trumble. #IPL2023Finals Wel played Sai Sudharsan. A match defining knock on a big stage where big players often trumble. #IPL2023Finals #GTvsCSK

96 in just 47 balls in the all important

#TATAIPLFinal TAKE A BOW, SAI SUDHARSAN 🫡96 in just 47 balls in the all important #IPL2023Finals against #CSK . He was blistering tonight, what a mad striking by Sai. An innings to remember for life time, Hats off Sai #CSK vGT TAKE A BOW, SAI SUDHARSAN 🫡96 in just 47 balls in the all important #IPL2023Finals against #CSK. He was blistering tonight, what a mad striking by Sai. An innings to remember for life time, Hats off Sai 💙🔥#TATAIPLFinal #CSKvGT https://t.co/IOZYnxwaxc

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak #IPL2023 Sai Sudharsan was 6 off 9 balls at one point. From there, he raced to 96 off 47 deliveries. He was retired out in the previous game. Slow start today but what an acceleration. And the quality of strokes. Top notch knock from Sai Sudharsan Sai Sudharsan was 6 off 9 balls at one point. From there, he raced to 96 off 47 deliveries. He was retired out in the previous game. Slow start today but what an acceleration. And the quality of strokes. Top notch knock from Sai Sudharsan 🔥 #IPL2023

Fire



Fairwell nhi krne dega



#CSKvsGT Sai SudharsanFireFairwell nhi krne dega Sai Sudharsan Fire 🔥🔥Fairwell nhi krne dega 💔💔#CSKvsGT

#IPLFinal2023 Sai Sudarsan just killing the party of CSK. Big stage and TN boy going big against CSK Sai Sudarsan just killing the party of CSK. Big stage and TN boy going big against CSK 🔥 #IPLFinal2023

Notably, Sai Sudharsan has been a vital cog for the Gujarat Titans this season. The southpaw has mustered 362 runs across eight innings at an average of 51.71. He has three half-centuries to his name in IPL 2023.

GT register highest-ever total in an IPL final thanks to Sai Sudharsan's heroics with the bat

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to field first in the title decider. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha provided their team with a fantastic start, stitching together a 67-run partnership for the first wicket.

While Gill departed after scoring 39, Saha continued to counter-attack. The keeper-batter hit a fine half-century, finishing with 54 runs from 39 deliveries.

Sai Sudharsan stepped up in the high-pressure game, delivering a knock to remember. Skipper Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a valuable 21*-run cameo, as GT finished at 214/4 after their 20 overs.

Can CSK do it tonight? 🤔



📸: JioCinema/IPL



#IPL2023 #CSKvsGT #crickettwitter Highest total to chase in an IPL finalCan CSK do it tonight? 🤔📸: JioCinema/IPL Highest total to chase in an IPL final 👀Can CSK do it tonight? 🤔📸: JioCinema/IPL#IPL2023 #CSKvsGT #crickettwitter https://t.co/X6xtDEfdI9

It is worth mentioning that this is the highest-ever score posted by a team in an IPL final. For CSK, Maheesh Theekshana was the most economical bowler, conceding 36 runs from his full quota of four overs.

