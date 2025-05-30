"Can you believe it?" - Former RCB star's massive manifestation post ahead of IPL 2025 final

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Dale Steyn has made a massive manifestation tweet ahead of the IPL 2025 final. RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the first qualifier and have sealed their spot in the summit clash, to be played on Tuesday, May 30.

Dale Steyn began his IPL career with RCB in the inaugural season in 2008 and played three seasons till 2010. He then went on to play for teams like the now-defunct Deccan Chargers and Gujarat Lions. He also represented SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) before returning to RCB in 2019 and 2020 for his final stint in the IPL.

The former South African speedster has put up a post on his official X (Twitter) handle that reads:

"Can you believe it?!?!?! RCB have won the IPL."

He played just three matches in the 2009 season when Bengaluru played their first-ever IPL final. Steyn did not feature in that final as they lost to Deccan Chargers by a close margin of six runs in the end.

Can RCB finally grab the title in their fourth IPL final?

RCB are all set for their fourth appearance in the IPL final. As mentioned above, they first played the final in 2009 but lost to the Deccan Chargers. A couple of seasons later, in 2011, they made it to the final once again but lost to eventual champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

They last made the IPL final in 2016 before this season. They then faced another heartbreaking defeat, this time against SRH at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

This will be their fourth IPL final, and RCB will be keen to end the trophy drought. They crushed PBKS by eight wickets in the first qualifier after finishing second in the league stage with 19 points from 14 matches.

They registered a statement win against PBKS, dominating throughout the game. This is their best possible shot at winning their maiden IPL title and ending a long 18-year wait for the silverware.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More